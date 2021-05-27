If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Solve puzzles with pals as post office kiwis in KeyWe this August

Quail mail
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on

In KeyWe, you and a friend play as Jeff and Debra. They're a pair of kiwis (the flightless birds, not the fruit - but I'd also play that game) tasked with running a mailroom; stamping letters, writing telegrams and sending mail on its merry way. It's a delightful co-op puzzler that'll have you hopping around an office that's far too big for such tiny postmasters, but you'll be able to help them out when it launches on August 31st.

Developed by Stonewheat & Sons, KeyWe is set in Bungalow Basin where two kiwi birds must puzzle their way through a series of mailrooms. Some are like overgrown jungles, while others are almost underwater, and you'll have to face all sorts of weather conditions to boot. I like to imagine this is how all mailrooms operate.

The game will have online and couch co-op, or you can play singleplayer controlling both birds with one controller. You'll be able to customise the kiwis too, unlocking new feather colours and accessories as you play. "Kiwi birds look cute in little hats!" the devs say, and honestly I couldn't agree more.

I played a tiny bit of KeyWe in a demo during one of the seasonal Steam Game Festivals, and was charmed by how many things there are to jump on and click. Sometimes you'll need to type messages on what is, to you, a humongous typewriter. Obviously you're far too small to get to all the buttons (not to mention kiwis teeny weeny wings), so you need to coordinate with your feathered friend to press the right things at the right times. It has the potential to create the best sort of chaos, I'm very much looking forward to playing the full thing.

KeyWe arrives on Steam, as well as the PlayStations, Xboxes and Nintendo Switch, on August 31st. What a delightful way to end the summer.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch