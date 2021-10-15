Song Of Farca is great if you don't take it personally

Often a game can feel frustrating because you can't make decisions that you want to. I had this initially with Song Of Farca. It almost kept me from playing it further, until I came back at it with a different attitude instead, thanks to a few conversations I've had lately about player choice versus narrative.

You play as Izy Song, a hacking-based private investigator in a fictional, dystopian island in the near future. And she's kind of a fool.