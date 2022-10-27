If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic Prime animated series will land on Netflix this December

With Knuckles, Amy and Rouge confirmed
News by Graham Smith
Sonic looks at a ring in the Sonic Prime animated series on Netflix.

Sonic Frontiers will release on PC in November, but it's not the last you'll see of the blue hedgehog in 2022. Netflix have announced that Sonic Prime, their new animated series, will release on December 15th.

Here's the Sonic Prime teaser trailer from last month:

The December 15th release date was reported by IGN alongside an updated description for the show:

"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"

They also announced that a new teaser for the show would be broadcast today at 5pm PST (Oct 27th)/1am BST (Oct 28th) via the Netflix Twitch channel.

I am not traditionally a Sonic fan, but via Netflix (and my child) I've developed a begrudging affection for a previous animated series, Sonic Boom. It was self-aware, deeply ironic, and promptly cancelled, which makes it more or less the perfect television experience. Sonic Prime is targeted at 6-11 year olds which means I am destined to watch it as well, so I am hoping it is good rather than assuming that it won't be.

Ed had a play of Sonic Frontiers earlier this year and enjoyed it. "It's way more fun than it looks," he wrote - which is potentially faint praise given how drab it looks, but Ed does make it sound interesting.

