Sonic Superstars will offer side-on platforming with four-player co-op

After yet another wonky adventure into 3D land, Sonic the prickly-pig returns to his native perspective this autumn with Sonic Superstars. It's a side-on platforming adventure with 3D art, and four-player drop-in, drop-out local cooperative multiplayer too. Four! Do you even have that many siblings you need to hand controllers and play Tails so they can pretend they're helping and your mum doesn't tell you off for excluding them?

Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose are here to bash up Dr Robotnik, Fang (I'm looking at a wiki and his name is Fang The Sniper? What? What even is Sonic?), and a new character designed by Naoto Ohshima. As they nab Chaos emeralds, Sega say, they will "unlock various new abilities like creating clones of yourself, climbing waterfalls, powering up, and more!"

I'm not a fan of this "all-new look". The separate 3D objects don't fit together well, clashing and standing out in a way which weirdly reminds me of Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy. Feels a shame after Sonic Mania proved that pixel art Sonic still looks great in the modern day. I don't think I've liked any of Sonic's 3D styles, mind. Hell, I'm still sore that they gave him a makeover for the movie, the cowards.

Sonic Superstars is due to launch in autumn 2023 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It'll also be on the PlayStations 4 & 5, the Xboxen One & Xeries XS, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost £55 and goodness me.

See the game's website for more info and screenshots.

