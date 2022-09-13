If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Soviet-inspired platformer Little Orpheus finally gets its PC release

After being delayed due to "world events"
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Little Orpheus is the next game from Dear Esther devs The Chinese Room, releasing on September 13th, 2022.

Adventure platformer Little Orpheus was meant to launch on PC back in March but was delayed at the last minute. At the time, the announcement said the decision to delay was taken "in light of recent events", referencing without directly naming the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Well, as of today, Little Orpheus, which is a scifi adventure about a Soviet cosmonaut in 1962, has been released.

Here's the launch trailer:

Watch on YouTube

Little Orpheus is the work of The Chinese Room, although it's a substantial departure from their previous works Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone To The Rapture. It's a side-scroller, for one, and ponderous narratives have been replaced with a fantastical adventure through "lost civilizations, undersea kingdoms, prehistoric jungles and lands beyond imagination."

It was originally released via Apple Arcade back in 2020, and it go so close to a PC release earlier this year that Brendy reviewed it for us in February. He found it visually dazzling:

In other words, the ratio of cinematic:platformer leans far towards popcorn. It has taken the seeds of classic cine-plats like Prince of Persia and blossomed them into a gorgeous bouquet of jaunts, minus the frustrating and unreadable obstacles that turn completing an otherwise short adventure into a lengthy gauntlet of trial and error (hello, Another World). I feel it's perfectly justified in stripping out those harsh, opaque moments of such elder games. But it also doesn't compensate with any other challenge or task.
At the time of Little Orpheus's delay, publisher Secret Mode wrote that the game "does not directly reference recent world events" but that they did "recognise some of the game's themes and content may be upsetting to players at this time." While releasing it now seems perfectly reasonable, it is worth noting that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing.

You can buy Little Orpheus from Steam for £9/€11.69.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch