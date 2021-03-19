Space Hulk: Deathwing studio are making a Necromunda FPS

Streum On Studio have announced a return to the world of Warhammer 40,000, going from vast derelict spaceships in Space Hulk: Deathwing to a vast derelict undercity in Necromunda: Hired Gun. Due in June, the first-person shooter stars a mercenary cutting and swinging through the dregs of a WH40K hive city with the help of a cybernetic dog and a grappling hook. Check out the trailer below.

There we are, Ian Beardman, killing people for money in the bowels of a hive city on the forsaken planet of Necromunda. We've got some guns, a grappling hook, and cybernetic upgrades we can upgrade for fancy technopowers. Oh, and we've got a dog friend, who we can also upgrade.

Streum On are no strangers to grim futurecities filled with gangs and robots and mutants, having started out making the janky-but-fascinating E.Y.E.: Divine Cybermancy. Had the feeling of a giant mod, I say with great affection, lots of ideas and personality and quirks.

E.Y.E. was like a cyberpunk version of Warhammer 40k itself, so I'm glad to see Streum On get to play in this world again - and this time outside the confines of plodding Space Marine Terminator armour. Is it weird that I hope Necromunda: Hired Gun comes out a bit like E.Y.E.? But with a dog. And hey, any game with a grappling hook is at least a 7/10.

Necromunda: Hired Gun will launch June 1st on Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at £35/€40/$40. It'll also be on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbone, and Xbox Xeriex.

Hired Gun is published by Focus Home Interactive, who are no strangers to Games Workshop's tabletop world. Most recently they published the turn-based tactical Necromunda: Underhive Wars, and they've also put out Space Hulk: Deathwing, Space Hulk: Tactics, and the Battlefleet Gothic: Armada spaceship games. They're on the better end of the squillion 40k games we see these days.