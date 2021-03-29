Spacebase Startopia does this one weird trick that all base building games should copy

Alright, so it's not that weird, when you sit down and listen to me explain it to you. But it's also something that I've never seen before. Maybe I'm a fool of the highest order, and loads of games have been doing it for years. If so, please cite those games in the comments.

In Spacebase Startopia (a spirtual sequel to 2001's Startopia) you become the administrator of a big donut-shaped space station. A large part of your job (in fact, the largest part) is building rooms that provide different services, and thus fill the different needs of your alien vistors. There's a berth for sleeping and eating, and a disco for dancing and possibly dropping space Es - although this is not represented in the game, I just assume nobody could dance like those aliens do without chemical help of some kind.