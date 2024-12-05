Spacefaring RPG Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector gets a release date: January 31st 2025

Ah, it feels just like yesterday when Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector had around a year of development time left. Actually, I’d say it feels like it precisely around February 2nd of this year. Well, would you look at that. It seems making excellent RPGs isn’t Jump Over The Age’s only skill. They’ve also predicted the exact release of their game to within a 3 day margin of error: the actual release date is the 31st of January, 2025.

As just revealed at the Percy Coswald Gamer show, the sequel to Citizen Sleeper will be here next January, narrowed down from its previous ‘2025’ release date. There’s been a fair few sleeper-heads here at RPS, including Katharine (RPS in Peace), who couldn’t contain her excitement on learning the sequel was real.

Brendan spoke to Jump Over The Age’s Gareth Damian Martin recently, too, about a variety of subjects including the early 2000’s Australian TV sci-fi show that inspired it. There’s also some fun crunchy design talk in there.

"When you make games you have to accept that you are inherently quantifying absolutely everything," says Martin, "because a game is just a load of numbers. And so even if the player can't see those numbers, they definitely exist. "It's fun to push and pull at that, and have the player... maybe sometimes feel uncomfortable, if they're telling their favourite character what to do. I love the idea of that kind of narrative gameplay infecting the mechanical gameplay."

You can currently grab the first Citizen Sleeper with a bunch of other games as part of the Jingle Jam 2024 bundle.