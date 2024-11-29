Speaking of Black Friday handheld PC deals, here’s the Lenovo Legion Go at its lowest price ever

Okay okay, just one more handheld deal then I’ll look at some desktop stuff. But here’s a properly chunky Black Friday discount on the most endearingly out-there Steam Deck rival to date, the Lenovo Legion Go: the 512GB model has shed hundreds of pounds/dollaridoos to fall all the way to £479 / $500. That’s really not a lot for something that goes full luxe on its display and build quality, not to mention its party trick of letting the two controller sections split off, Nintendo-switch style, with one acting as a portable mouse.

This is also the cheapest that the Legion Go has ever gone, at least in the UK, so could make a good pickup if you’ve been wanting something with more power than the Steam Deck range but have been put off by the Legion Go or Asus ROG Ally X’s high launch pricing.

UK deals:

US deals:

I’ve had my reservations about how often you’d actually get a chance to slide the mouse around on a steady, flat surface when you’re away from home - it's not like they have desks on the bus - but I did eventually find it a preferable input for shooters and strategy than any thumbstick. Also, even when it’s connected to the screen in full handheld mode, you still get a little scroll wheel, which is far more useful for navigating Windows than I’d previously appreciated.