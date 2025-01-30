Looking for all of the Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2? Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2 scatters 42 mechanical Spider-Bots across its Manhattan/Brooklyn/Queens world map, and finding these little guys in the wild of New York is a test of patience. Unlike other markers in Spider-Man 2, they aren't displayed on your map by default, so you'll need to locate each and every one with your own spider-enhanced eyes.

If you've been struggling to 100% Spider-Man 2 thanks to the Spider-Bots, we've got some intel to put you on the right track. This guide presents an interactive map showing the locations of all 42 Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2, with all districts from Astoria to Coney Island to the Upper West Side on display. We've also got some tips on searching for Spider-Bots. The information here is applicable for both the PS5 and PC release of Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2: All Spider-Bots map

The embedded map below, courtesy of our friends over at MapGenie, shows all 42 Spider-Bots along with the location of 'The Message', the mission that becomes available after locating each bot. Be sure to click 'Full Map' if you want to see a larger version.

Spider-Man 2: Spider-Bots tips

If you're having trouble finding the Spider-Bots, keep the following clues in mind:

Each Spider-Bot emits a bright, prism-like pulse and a glittering sound whenever you get about 270 metres within their radius.

and a glittering sound whenever you get about within their radius. All Spider-Bots are plastered on tall buildings or hovering in the air somewhere, so don't bother checking the street. Chances are, you may run into some by accident simply by swinging through the city.

The District Progress on your map will come in handy for determining if you're missing Spider-Bots in a particular location.

on your map will come in handy for determining if you're missing Spider-Bots in a particular location. If you spend 220 Tech Parts and 6 Hero Tokens , you'll gain the 'All Seeing' Suit Tech ability, which finally reveals Spider-Bots on your mini-map. (The upgrade says it only shows Tech Crate locations, but this is a lie.) Obtaining the Tech Parts needed for 'All Seeing' takes a while though, and will probably only become a reality in Spider-Man 2's endgame.

, you'll gain the Suit Tech ability, which finally reveals Spider-Bots on your mini-map. (The upgrade says it only shows Tech Crate locations, but this is a lie.) Obtaining the Tech Parts needed for 'All Seeing' takes a while though, and will probably only become a reality in Spider-Man 2's endgame. 'The Message,' which becomes available after you collect all Spider-Bots, contains an interesting cutscene. Without giving too much away, let's just say it helps if you're familiar with the Spider-Verse films.

Always keep an eye out for these prismatic pulses when you're hunting Spider-Bots. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Insomniac Games

