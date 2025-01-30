Spider-Man 2: All suits for both Peter and Miles

Looking for a list of all the suits in Spider-Man 2? Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2 features a plethora of outfits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, running the gamut from the Symbiote Suit to costumes inspired by the Sam Raimi films.

It'll take some work to unlock all of these outfit options, and when you factor in the different suit Styles as well as the suits exclusive to Spider-Man 2's Digital Deluxe Edition, there's a lot of fashion on display. If you're curious about how cool and colourful you can make New York City's webslingers, we've outlined all of the in-game and Deluxe Edition suits in Spider-Man 2 below. While this guide is applicable for both the PS5 and PC release of Spider-Man 2, it does not include the DLC options, which have yet to debut on PC.

Spider-Man 2: All suits

The suits in Spider-Man 2 can be divided up into outfits for Peter Parker and outfits for Miles Morales. Click on the following contents to go to the pertinent section of the guide, where we've listed images of each suit as well as the requirements to unlock them. The Digital Deluxe Edition outfits are listed last, and include 5 suits for Peter and 5 for Miles.

Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker suits

Advanced Suit 2.0

Peter's starting duds. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Unlocked at start of game

: Unlocked at start of game Style cost: 1 City Token

You'll start Spider-Man 2 with the Advanced Suit 2.0, which is an upgraded version of the suit from the first game.

Black Suit

I always liked the sheer simplicity of the Black Suit and the big white spider logo! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Unlocked during 'Good Men' mission.

: Unlocked during 'Good Men' mission. Style cost: Ultimate Level 1 (Style 1), Ultimate Level 4 (Style 2), Ultimate Level 7 (Style 3)

Based on Spider-Man's appearance when he wears the Symbiote, Insomniac's take on the Black Suit is classy. To gain new Styles, you'll need to reach Ultimate Levels in New Game +.

Symbiote Suit

Similar to the Black Suit, but those spider legs are way edgier. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Unlocked during 'It Chose You' mission.

: Unlocked during 'It Chose You' mission. Style cost: Ultimate Level 2 (Style 1), Ultimate Level 5 (Style 2), Ultimate Level 8 (Style 3)

You'll need to progress through Spider-Man 2's story in order to fully understand the differences between the Black Suit and the Symbiote Suit. To gain new Styles, you'll need to reach Ultimate Levels in New Game +.

Anti-Venom Suit

White on black - elegant and well-defined. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Unlocked during 'Set Things Right' mission.

: Unlocked during 'Set Things Right' mission. Style cost: Ultimate Level 3 (Style 1), Ultimate Level 6 (Style 2), Ultimate Level 9 (Style 3)

Based on Anti-Venom, who debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #569 in 2008, this is a fan-favorite suit in the comics. To gain new Styles, you'll need to reach Ultimate Levels in New Game +.

Classic Suit

The original and still the most iconic Spider-Man suit. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: 10 Tech Parts

This is the Spider-Man suit that everyone knows and loves, and in my mind, it's still the best. Straight out of Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962.

Scarlet Spider III Suit

I was never a massive fan of these hood + mask suit combos, but you might feel differently. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: 15 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Debuting in Ben Reilly: The Scarlet Spider #1 back in 2017, this mask and hoodie look didn't last very long in the comics, but you can enjoy it to your heart's content via Spider-Man 2.

Advanced Suit

When I first saw this suit, the white parts took some getting used to, but I now like it. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: 10 Tech Parts

This was Peter's suit in Insomniac's first Spider-Man game. If you didn't get enough of it then, here it is for part two.

Kumo Suit

Love the little circles on the eyepieces here. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 5; 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part

: Available at Level 5; 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part Style cost: 10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

This Japan-inspired outfit is the work of artist Peach Momoko, and is one of my personal faves from all the new suits on display.

Hybrid Suit

One of several MCU-inspired suits that were also featured in Insomniac's first Spider-Man. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 6; 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 6; 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: N/A

Debuting in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home as the Integrated Suit, this combo meshed together Spider-Man's Upgraded Suit and his Iron Spider Armor.

Amazing Suit

The Amazing Suit has some real basketball-esque texture if you look close. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 8; 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 8; 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: N/A

From 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, this suit has always struck me as a pretty underrated one - which goes for Andrew Garfield's Spidey portrayal in general!

Amazing 2 Suit

Probably one of the best Spider-Man suits ever. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 9; 35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 9; 35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: N/A

This suit came out in 2014 for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Not the best movie, but this is probably the most comic-accurate look that Spider-Man's ever boasted for the entirety of a single film.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Miguel O'Hara really deserves his own game, but until then, Peter can wear his duds. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 11; 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 11; 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 15 Tech Parts

Straight out of 2099, this is the suit of Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man of the future. I've always liked the arm spikes and the skull-like spider logo.

Scarlet Spider Suit

I wanted a Scarlet Spider action figure bad as a kid! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 14; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

: Available at Level 14; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Style cost: 15 Tech Parts

The original costume of Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider, this was the ultimate favourite of my brother and myself when we were kids. Don't ask; it was the '90s - the shredded-up top looked rad.

Superior Suit

Doctor Octopus knew how to dress well, he did. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 15; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

: Available at Level 15; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Style cost: 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Worn by Doctor Octopus when he took over Spider-Man's mind and body back in 2013, the Superior look - and the entire story arc behind it - was controversial back in the day but is now looked at fondly by many.

Anti-Ock Suit

This one looks pretty good in the glowing green Style. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 17; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

: Available at Level 17; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Style cost: 20 Tech Parts

An original suit by Insomniac, the Anti-Ock suit probably takes inspiration from more of Doctor Octopus' Spider-Man costumes. Go Google his Superior Octopus look, for instance.

Arachknight Suit

Another mask and hood combo! I guess they really are popular. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 20; 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens

: Available at Level 20; 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens Style cost: 0 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

This one showed up in the comics in 2018's Infinity Wars #3. Arachknight is an alternate universe cross-up between Spider-Man and Moon Knight.

Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

All black, grey, and white, with a fedora to complement the setup. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 22; 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens

: Available at Level 22; 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens Style cost: N/A

The Noir suit was made infamous via 2018's Into the Spider-Verse thanks to Nicholas Cage's portrayal of a more hardboiled and brooding Spidey.

Homemade Suit

Before he had all that cool Stark tech, Peter Parker had to make do with this. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 23; 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens

: Available at Level 23; 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens Style cost: N/A

Featured in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, this makeshift getup served as Spidey's old pair of threads before Iron Man recruited him for Avengers duties.

Spider-Punk Suit

Hey, it's British Spider-Man! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 26; 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 26; 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 30 Tech Parts

Spidey gets a little bit of English punk flavour with this getup, which first appeared in 2015's The Amazing Spider-Man #10. According to his portrayal in Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Punk's from Camden!

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

What a wild collection of colours, especially that pink Style... | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 28; 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 28; 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part

Not one of my personal favourite costumes, but if you like your Spider-Man to wear tactical gear and kneepads, here ya go. This one debuted back in 2015's Civil War #1.

Iron Spider Armor

Technically it's an armour, not a suit! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 29; 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 29; 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 35 Tech Parts

The now-classic Iron Spider Armor first appeared during Marvel's original Civil War storyline, in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #529. At the time it was one of the coolest Spidey designs out there; it's still pretty neat to this day.

Webbed Black Suit

Not sure why you can unlock this one prior to the regular Webbed Suit, but it is what it is! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 31

: Available at Level 31 Style cost: 65 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Tobey Maguire's suit got all dark and emo back in 2007's Spider-Man 3, and here you have the video game equivalent.

Webbed Suit

For folks who grew up in the 2000s, this was the Spider-Man suit of the movies. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 32; 65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 32; 65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: 10 Tech Parts

One of the more popular suits thanks to its origins in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy of the 2000s, the Webbed Suit still looks impressive two decades later.

Upgraded Classic Suit

Spidey's first MCU suit. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 35; 75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens

: Available at Level 35; 75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens Style cost: N/A

The Upgraded Classic Suit is an MCU mainstay that first showed up in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. It was in the first Insomniac Spider-Man game as well.

New Blue Suit

Spider-Man if he were a member of the Fantastic Four. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 38; 80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 38; 80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 50 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Donned by Spider-Man during one of his stints alongside Marvel's most famous family, the New Blue Suit showed up in 2020's Fantastic Four #22. It looks best in the dark blue and black Style, I think.

Upgraded Suit

Worn when Peter Park got stuck fighting Mysterio throughout Europe. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 41; 85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 41; 85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: N/A

From 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Upgraded Suit is fairly similar to Spidey's other MCU getups, but features a darker shade of colours. In the movie, Spidey also had neat webbed armpits that he used for gliding in this suit.

Stealth Suit

When Spidey goes Sam Fisher. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 46; 95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens

: Available at Level 46; 95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens Style cost: N/A

Also known as the 'Night Monkey' suit, Peter wore this briefly in Spider-Man: Far From Home when his usual identity was compromised. It's basically Splinter Cell, but Spider-Man.

Classic Black Suit

Insomniac's version is cool, but the original is still timeless. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 50; 100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 50; 100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 65 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

The Classic Black Suit first appeared in Secret Wars #8 in 1984, and went on to define Spidey's look for the next four years. If you want to read a great story set during Spider-Man's black suit era, check out Kraven's Last Hunt.

Iron Spider Suit

I like the comic-inspired Iron Spider Armor better, but the MCU version isn't bad. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 54; 110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 54; 110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: N/A

Debuting in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, the Iron Spider Suit is a cool cosmic-themed take on Spider-Man fitting for Peter Parker's space adventures.

New Red and Blue Suit Suit

Seen at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home and deemed by many fans to be a suit they wanted more of. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 58; 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 58; 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: N/A

This comic-accurate costume was only witnessed for a few seconds at the very end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but chances are it's going to play a major role in the next Spider-Man trilogy, whenever that releases.

Black and Gold Suit

Neat, but I still prefer the Classic Black Suit. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 60; 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 60; 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: N/A

This one briefly appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and kind of looks like something enchanted by Doctor Strange, but actually it's just Spidey's Upgraded Suit flipped inside-out.

Life Story Suit

Peter wears this in the final chapters of Life Story. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all EMF missions with Peter Parker

: Complete all EMF missions with Peter Parker Style cost: 15 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Life Story's an engaging 2019 Spider-Man tale that imagines a world where Spidey aged in real-time following his origin in the 60s. This is Peter's version of the Life Story Suit.

Last Hunt Suit

Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all Hunter Base missions

: Complete all Hunter Base missions Style cost: 20 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

The Last Hunt Suit is a new design by Insomniac, but it's clearly inspired by Spider-Man villain Kraven's fur coat, as seen in the Kraven's Last Hunt story and in the not-particularly-good recent film, Kraven the Hunter.

Saving Lives Suit

This one really leans into Spider-Man's luchador similarities, I feel. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all The Flame missions

: Complete all The Flame missions Style cost: 45 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

This is another original suit design by Insomniac. It's not bad at all - I like the Style that's red and gold the most.

Spider-Man 2: Miles Morales suits

Upgraded Suit

Miles gets a nice upgrade at the start of Spider-Man 2. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Unlocked at start of game

: Unlocked at start of game Style cost: 50 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Miles kicks off his time as the Spider-Man from Brooklyn with this Upgraded Suit, which improves on his look from Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Evolved Suit

Looking cool there, Miles! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Unlocked during 'Finally Free' mission

: Unlocked during 'Finally Free' mission Style cost: 30 Tech Parts

Keep playing the game and Miles' threads will go from upgraded to evolved. It's a fresh and fly look, for sure.

Family Business Suit

Miles prefers to keep things in the family. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: 10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

This suit is inspired by periods in the comics when Miles' Uncle Aaron wore the Iron Spider Suit. Check out the cool purple and green Style, which are the colours of the Prowler, Uncle Aaron's usual identity.

Classic Suit

Miles' Classic Suit is great and arguably as iconic as Peter's, though Insomniac's version of it has a few too many lines for my liking. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: 10 Tech Parts

Miles' costume from Spider-Man: Miles Morales returns, and it's a close facsimile of his tried and true outfit from the comics, albeit a little more elaborate in certain parts.

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

The T.R.A.C.K. Suit returns from Spider-Man: Miles Morales and remains a personal favourite. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

: Available at Level 3 after 'Suit is Sandy' mission; 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Style cost: 10 Tech Parts

The T.R.A.C.K. Suit was a great look for Miles back in his own game, and it remains a super choice. The red and black Style is one of Miles' best looks, in my opinion.

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

A good look for Miles as he represents a future Brooklyn. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 7; 30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token

: Available at Level 7; 30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token Style cost: 10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

This suit was designed by artist Taurin Clarke and offers a cool spin on Miles' other 2099 outfit. I like the uniqueness of the spider logo on this one.

Sportswear Suit

Miles has always nailed that casual look! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 10; 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

: Available at Level 10; 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Style cost: 15 Tech Parts

Originally worn by Miles in his own game before he got his personal costume, the Sportswear Suit is casual, trendy, and still pretty cool. The Styles featuring Miles' own mask instead of Peter's are worth it.

Life Story Suit

Miles wears this suit when he and Peter go into space in Last Story. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 12; 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

: Available at Level 12; 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Style cost: 15 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Life Story's an engaging 2019 Spider-Man tale that imagines a world where Spidey aged in real-time following his origin in the 60s. This is Miles' version of the Life Story Suit.

2099 Suit

Miles 2099 costume just had to have a mask + hoodie combo, didn't it... | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 13; 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 13; 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 15 Tech Parts

Miles hasn't really been a part of Marvel's 2099 universe, but thanks to Insomniac, we have some idea of what he'd look like if he were.

Advanced Tech Suit

This one's nice, even if the chest logo reminds me more of DC's Nightwing than Spider-Man. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 16; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

: Available at Level 16; 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Style cost: 20 Tech Parts

Another returnee from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Advanced Tech Suit gives Miles a noticeable upgrade in the sleekness arena.

Shadow-Spider Suit

I'm kinda meh on Spider-Man having a cape (except when it's a webbed one) but this design isn't bad. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 18; 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens

: Available at Level 18; 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens Style cost: 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Miles took on the Shadow-Spider identity during the Weird War story arc of the 2016 Champions series. He's basically a medieval rogue with this look - Miles if he had to make a D&D character, in other words.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Nice Daft Punk-style helmet. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 19; 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens

: Available at Level 19; 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens Style cost: 25 Tech Parts

This suit showed up on a variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 in 2018, courtesy of artist R. Rahzzah's pen. It's since become a fan-favourite, hence its inclusion here and in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Purple Reign Suit

Spider-Man by way of Prince. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 21; 45 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 21; 45 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: 25 Tech Parts

Purple Reign returns from Miles' game, and is another costume that clearly takes inspiration from his connection to the purple and green Prowler.

Bodega Cat Suit

Miles on his way to pick up a snack at the local bodega. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 24; 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens

: Available at Level 24; 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens Style cost: 25 Tech Parts

The Bodega Cat Suit goes hand-in-hand with Miles' Sportswear Suit, in my eyes. Both are perfect for a trip to the Bodega on a cold New York day.

Forever Suit

Miles if he were from Wakanda. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 25; 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 25; 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 25 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part

Miles' Forever Suit is a clear homage to Black Panther and first showed up on a 2021 variant cover to Black Panther #5. The cover was drawn by BossLogic.

Homemade Suit

Nice Timbs, Miles. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 27; 55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 27; 55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: 30 Tech Parts

Miles' Homemade Suit is similar in vibes to Peter's, though this one actually appeared in the comics as well, specifically in 2018's Spider-Man Annual Volume 2.

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

A great suit hailing from probably the best Spider-Man movie out there. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 30; 60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 30; 60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: N/A

From the film that put Miles on the map with mainstream audiences, the Into the Spider-Verse Suit is a superb choice. The graffito spider emblazoned across Miles' chest never gets old.

Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

Bought from Stan Lee himself. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 33; 70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens

: Available at Level 33; 70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens Style cost: N/A

The 'SB' stands for 'Store-Bought' - this entire suit is a reference to the scene from Into the Spider-Verse where Miles purchases a Spidey costume from a shopkeeper who looks like Stan Lee.

The End Suit

Another suit that reminds me of a DC character, in this case Red Hood. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 34; 70 Tech Parts

: Available at Level 34; 70 Tech Parts Style cost: 40 Tech Parts

This suit comes from Miles Morales: The End #1, a 2020 series about a future where Brooklyn is the last standing civilisation, with an old Miles serving as its vigilant protector.

10th Anniversary Suit

This suit got a mixed reception when it was unveiled in the comics, but I think it's alright. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 36; 75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 36; 75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 65 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens

Appearing in 2022's Miles Morales: Spider-Man to celebrate Miles' decade anniversary, this suit ultimately didn't last that long before Miles reverted to his traditional gear. Still, I like the jacket pulled up over the mouth look.

Programmable Matter Suit

Real futuristic, isn't it. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 37; 80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 37; 80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: 45 Tech Parts

The Programmable Matter Suit gives Miles a cool angular glow, almost as if he were a polygonal model right out of the 2000 Spider-Man game by Neversoft. (It was a great game for its time.)

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

The glowing gloves are a cool touch. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 39; 80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens

: Available at Level 39; 80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens Style cost: 55 Tech Parts

The S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit is an original Insomniac design that makes Miles look like Kamen Rider, in my opinion. I dig the collar and gloves the most.

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit

If Miles had to work for Nic Cage and company, he'd wear this. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 40; 85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 40; 85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 70 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

If Miles worked for S.H.I.E.L.D., he'd suit up in this getup, which debuted on a variant cover for Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #9 in 2015. The cover artist was David Marquez.

Great Responsibility Suit

You know the deal; with great power comes great responsibility and all that jazz. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 42; 90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

: Available at Level 42; 90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Style cost: 10 Tech Parts

From 2011's Ultimate Fallout #4 comes the Great Responsibility Suit, Miles' earliest Spidey outfit when he was still trying to pay homage to a deceased Peter Parker in the Ultimate Universe.

Across the Spider-Verse Suit

Close to the Into the Spider-Verse Suit, but more refined! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 44; Base Unlock Cost: 95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 44; Base Unlock Cost: 95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: N/A

From 2023's Across the Spider-Verse, this one's a more refined version of Miles' original Spider-Verse outfit. The red bands running down the sides of his torso make all the difference!

Crimson Cowl Suit

Oh look, another mask + hood! If you've been scrolling through this entire guide, you know how I feel about these. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 48; 100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 48; 100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Style cost: 60 Tech Parts

The Crimson Cowl Suit returns from Spider-Man: Miles Morales and is another sleek look for everyone out there who absolutely need to see Miles rocking a hood that's attached to his costume.

Best There Is Suit

Oh hey, it's Miles dressed as Wolverine for some reason! | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 52; 105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens

: Available at Level 52; 105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens Style cost: 45 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Insomniac's also developing a Wolverine game due who knows when, so makes sense that they might sneak a suit in here based on Marvel's most famous Canadian. I find it an odd pick for Miles, but maybe he's a Logan fanboy.

Dark Ages Suit

If you want a quick Marvel alternate universe story to whet your appetite, Dark Ages is pretty solid. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 56; 110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 56; 110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens Style cost: 70 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens

This suit is from 2022's Dark Ages series, an alternate universe tale about the Earth losing all electricity and reverting back to a darker age. Miles bonds with both the Venom and Carnage Symbiotes and becomes a real badass in the story.

Absolute Carnage Suit

Carnage and Miles go together really well, in my humble opinion. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Available at Level 60; 115 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens

: Available at Level 60; 115 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens Style cost: 60 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

The Absolute Carnage Suit first appeared in 2019's Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #3 and is a pretty neat look for a Miles wrestling with the vibes of a murderous Symbiote in his head.

King In Black Suit

King In Black is probably one of my favourite Marvel storylines of the past decade. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all Symbiote nests

: Complete all Symbiote nests Style cost: 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Featured on the variant cover of 2020's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21, this is Miles if he were taken over by Knull, the god of Symbiotes and the main antagonist of King In Black, a great story you should read.

Boricua Suit

Miles represents his mom's side. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all Brooklyn Visions missions

: Complete all Brooklyn Visions missions Style cost: 25 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

This suit celebrates Miles' Puerto Rican heritage and first appeared in Marvel Voices: Community, a 2021 one-shot released to acknowledge diverse characters of colour.

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

Spider-Man x Mysterio, basically. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all Mysterium missions

: Complete all Mysterium missions Style cost: 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part

If you finish all the Mysterium side missions, you'll unlock this suit, which makes Miles look like he fused with Mysterio. The white Style makes him look so close to the White Power Ranger, honestly.

Most Dangerous Game Suit

Very close to Peter's Last Hunt suit, but there are some subtle differences. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all Hunter bases

: Complete all Hunter bases Style cost: 20 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

The Most Dangerous Game Suit is a new design by Insomniac and highly similar to the Last Hunt Suit. It's clearly inspired by Spider-Man villain Kraven's fur coat, as seen in the Kraven's Last Hunt story and in the not-particularly-good recent film, Kraven the Hunter.

City Sounds Suit

This one's got a cool jazz club vibe to it. | Image credit: IGN/Insomniac Games

How to unlock : Complete all the Cultural Museum missions

: Complete all the Cultural Museum missions Style cost: 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Pretty nifty suit, this one. It celebrates New York's history as a birthplace of Black music and makes Miles look fresh as hell along the way.

Digital Deluxe Edition suits

Aurantia Suit (Peter)

An intersting suit, though it's quite close to the Integrated Suit minus the face. | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Aurantia Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Raf Grassetti, it throws a black bottom to Peter's mask and emphasises his chest logo in a cool manner.

Apunkalyptic Suit (Peter)

If Spider-Punk is your jam but you also want something slightly different, this might work. | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Apunkalyptic Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Jerad Marantz, it's basically Spidey by way of Mad Max.

Tactical Suit (Peter)

Honestly, I think this makes Peter look like a Nike shoe. | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Tactical Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Joel Mandish, it's Peter if he decided to get 'tactical' by dressing all in white, red, and grey. Not the best camoflague!

Stone Monkey Suit (Peter)

For everyone who played Black Myth: Wukong... | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Stone Monkey Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Victoria Ying, it's based off of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King who was born from a stone on a mountain. It also looks vaguely Shakespearean, I feel.

25th Century Suit (Peter)

This would be a good space suit if Peter ever left the atmosphere. | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The 25th Century Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Anthony Francisco, it's another take on futuristic Spider-Man with glowing eyes and a helmet.

Encoded Suit (Miles)

This suit was inspired by cyberpunk aesthetics, apparently. | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Encoded Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Kris Anka, it's Miles if he took a trip to Night City for a Cyberpunk cameo.

Biomechanical Suit (Miles)

A mix of man, machine...and spider. | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Biomechanical Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Jared Marantz, it's Miles if he were bitten by a robot radioactive spider instead of a regular one.

Tokusatsu Suit (Miles)

Shades of Spuidaman, the Emissary of Hell! | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Tokusatsu Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Julia Blattman, it's the best Deluxe outfit in my opinion. Spider-Man's tokusatsu roots run deep, and this makes him look like the '70s sentai star he once was.

Agimat Suit (Miles)

Gosh, is this one purple. | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Agimat Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Anthony Francisco, this suit channels Filipino culture and was inspired by the word 'agimat,' which means 'amulet.'

Red Spectre Suit (Miles)

One more mask + hood for good measure, huh? I see how it is! | Image credit: Insomniac Games

The Red Spectre Suit can only be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Designed by Sweeney Boo, this outfit reminds me a lot of the Crimson Cowl Suit, but with more white thrown in there.

Whew, that was a heckuva lot of Spider-Man suits to go through! Now that you know all of the costumes available for both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2, it's time to start collecting your favourites so you can look good while sticking to the walls of Manhattan. For more on the PC release of Spider-Man 2, see our guide to all Spider-Bot locations, and keep your eyes stuck to Rock Paper Shotgun!