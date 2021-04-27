If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Splice animals to create new species in this zoo management game

Are people just making games for Nate now?
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
A lush rainforest enclosure in a Let's Build A Zoo screenshot.

The cheery park-building and management of 90s sims like Theme Park combines with the genetic horrors of Doctor Moreau in Let's Build A Zoo, a manage 'em up coming this summer. Yeah, you build and decorate a zoo, keep guests happy, try to turn a profit, and all that. You can also splice the animals into hundreds of thousands of monstrous combinations. Peek the trailer below.

The game's blurb says it has over 500 animals, which can be spliced into over 300,000 creatures. I think that just means putting one animal's head of another animal's body, but frankly any animal looks hilarious with a duck head. Even if it's a duck head atop a duck body, the bread-guzzling fool.

You can get murky by dealing with black market animal traders too, and today's announcement says "you have the choice to go down an evil path, work your staff to the bone, and essentially turn your zoo into a meat factory."

But which combination of animals would be most delicious? As a vegetarian, I couldn't really say. But I hope it's a combination of proper smug animals, something which deserves it, you know? Cross-breed between sheep and a dog, maybe (a shog?). Or clownfish and parrot (a carrot?).

Let's Build A Zoo is coming to Steam this summer. It's made by Springloaded and published by No More Robots. A closed beta is due in May, and you can sign up for a chance to play.

I dread to see what might happen when our Nate, creator of Bin World and The Leopard Cloud in Planet Zoo, gets ahold of this.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch