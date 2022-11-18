Splinter Cell remake team share concept art before “going dark for a little while”

If you miss Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell’s three-eyed stealth monger Sam Fisher as much as I do then take a look below at some newly shared concept art from Ubisoft’s upcoming remake of the original game. It’s the first time we’ve got anything close to a glimpse of the remake, still in its early prototyping stage, could look like. The seven slices of concept art were shown as part of Splinter Cell’s 20th anniversary.

Ubisoft interspersed the concept art images as part of a video marking the series’ 20th anniversary, which saw four of the team working on the remake discussing how they’ll update the original. “We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [to] make some improvements,” creative director Chris Auty said, “but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game.” The team mentioned that they’re considering adding features from later Splinter Cell games, alongside “new and innovative tech and ideas”.

The concept art is a bit like a very dark Where’s Wally/Waldo, so see if you can spot Sam Fisher skulking about among them:

Yep, looks like Splinter Cell all right. Splinter Cell: Blacklist was the last game to appear from the series but that was in 2013, so we’ve actually gone nearly half of the series' lifespan without a new game. The remake of the original Splinter Cell broke cover to show itself back in December last year, with the dev team at Ubisoft Toronto revealing through a scriptwriter job posted in September that they’re reworking the game for a “modern audience”.

The dev team say they're "going dark for a little while" now the 20th anniversary's passed by. You can read more about the remake here.

The original Splinter Cell is a free game on the Ubisoft Store until November 24th, if you’ve mislaid your original copy or just never picked that up. You can grab the primordial Splinter Cell here. Ubisoft have started their Black Friday sale too, with up to 80% off games such as Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That’s running until November 29th, and you can nab an extra 20% off whatever you’re buying with the code BF20.

The Splinter Cell remake is nowhere near ready to don its night vision goggles and fetching black stealth trousers yet, so there’s no release date attached. I’ll keep my eyes peeled and sound the alarm if one tries to infiltrate.