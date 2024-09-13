Spray Paint Simulator announced, as PowerWash Simulator seethes

After PowerWash Simulator's jet to success, it was inevitable, really. Whitethorn Games and North Star Video Games have only come out with a rival: Spray Paint Simulator. In it, you get out your spray painter and "shshshshshs" different colours of paint onto various surfaces. For whatever reason, the universe this takes place in doesn't seem to value brushes or those rolly mops. "No", it says, kicking your brush into the sun. "Spray or nay".

Spray Paint Simulator sees you take on the role of a disembodied hand with a spray gun, a hero who must save the folks of Splatterville from the villainy of raw undecorated surfaces. In its story mode, you must spray away, completing jobs for clients to grow your painting business. As is the case with PowerWash Sim, you can upgrade your "tools, vehicles, and equipment", as well as "use an assortment of ladders and scaffolding" to reach those difficult spots.

The devs want this to be a stress free experience, "without time limits" or "complex game mechanics". There's a Free Spray mode to support your creative endeavours, too, if you want to explore the entire town of Splatterville and paint in any way you want. Again, all of the same school as PowerWash Sim, which is very much a meditative experience.

Alice Bell (RPS in peace) loved a bit of PowerWash Sim, especially the fact it takes you to clean up some zany spots and has a tonne of lore to back it all up. Here's hoping Spray Paint Simulator has a similarly playful take on your career trajectory as Paint Person. Or that it fully embraces its rivalry with PowerWash Simulator in the form of cross-game PVP, as Edwin points out in The Maw.

Spray Paint Simulator hasn't got a release date just yet, but is due sometime on PC via Steam in 2025.