Spy strategy game Fights In Tight Spaces enters early access

Deck-based turn-based spy-based tactical game Fights In Tight Spaces has gone and kicked down the door to early access. I've had my eye on this one for a while now and it sure does look as slick as ever, stylish spy suit and all. The strategic secret agent game has just launched in early access, though you can also still try the demo version before you spring for it.

Fights In Tight Spaces is a big old mashup of deck building and turn-based tactics and, somehow, action movie fight scenes. "Learn to balance your hand, momentum, and positioning to overcome the odds to defeat your adversaries," developers Ground Shatter say. "Build your deck, control the space and live to fight another day."

At early access launch, Ground Shatter say Fights In Tight Spaces is made up of five levels and 150 cards to build your deck with. You can catch the action here in the new trailer.

I gave the demo a try back in December and had a pretty good time with it. Despite the action setup, it's definitely one worth slowing down to think about. Each card has quite a few values to be concerned with, from momentum cost to damage to movement and more. Even when and how you move is tied to your card choice. You're often using your attacks as a means of getting around, rather than using an alotted movement speed and then playing attack cards.

Ground Shatter say that Fights In Tight Spaces will be in early access "likely less than a year." They're hoping to add another character class during that time, add daily missions, and expand enemy types. "Early Access should give us the opportunity to ensure the viability of different playstyles and mature the deckbuilding aspect of the game to the point where an evolving meta that can sustain the regular addition of new cards is possible," they say.

You can find Fights In Tight Spaces on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store where it's discounted 10% to £17.54/€18.89/$22.49 until March 3rd.

You can also still snag the demo version for a spin.