Square Enix announce Star Ocean The Divine Force

Tri-Ace's action-RPG series Star Ocean will return with a new game next year, Square Enix have announced. Though the series started 25 years ago on the SNES, you needn't concern yourself with that history because Squeenix say Star Ocean The Divine Force will tell a new story with new characters. Come meet them and see some of the sci-fantasy world in the trailer below.

Squeenix say, "The game features dual protagonists, which offer different story perspectives and gameplay experiences: Raymond, the captain of the space trading ship, Ydas, and Laeticia, the princess-knight of a kingdom on an underdeveloped plane." And would believe it, fate would bring their stories together? Classic fate right there.

I don't believe in fate, but I will acknowledge fate. If I do something that clearly would be considered tempting fate, then the bad thing happens to me, I will shrug and accept that yep, I tempted fate. Last time this happened, I made glib comments about a bike ride surely being perfect, then I went over a broken bottle and had to walk 90 minutes home in rigid shoes with skiddy metal cleats. I would've been annoyed but hey, I did tempt fate. Presumably that's what happens in this game. Though you can fly around in this game, so it's probably easier to dodge smashed bottles.

Star Ocean The Divine Force is coming to PC via Steam in 2022. It'll also be on PlayStations and Xboxes. For now, see its website for more.

I know folks who say Star Ocean's a good'un? Pipe up, gang. A remaster of 2009 prequel Star Ocean: The Last Hope hit Steam in 2017, where it sells for £16.