Squid Game X codes January 2025

Looking for all the newest Squid Game X codes to redeem this January? Squid Game X is really popping off at the moment in Roblox, and there's never been a better time to dive head-first into its various death-defying challenges with the help of our Squid Game X codes list.

Your main resource in Squid Game X is Coins, which you can use not only to customise your character's appearance, but also purchase extra lives to increase your chances of being the last playing standing at the end of the game. And each of the Squid Game X codes below will give you free Coins just by redeeming them in-game.

So, without further ado, scroll down to see the full list of all the newly added and currently working Squid Game X codes that you can redeem for free Coins and extra lives! We'll also go over how to redeem these codes if this is your first time playing.

In this guide:

All working Squid Game X codes

Here are all the current working codes in Squid Game X:

UPDATE7RELEASE : 150 Coins

: 150 Coins $100M$ : 150 Coins

: 150 Coins +80KLIKES+ : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins *100KLIKES* : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins BAXTRIX_2 : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins ^100MIL^ : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins $100K$ : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins 75MIL : 75 Coins

: 75 Coins 50KLIKES : 50 Coins

: 50 Coins 20KCONC: 50 Coins

Make sure you include any symbols in the code when copying it! Everything before the colon ( : ) is included in the code.

Last updated: 2nd January 2025.

How do I redeem codes in Squid Game X?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Squid Game X? Don't worry, it's very simple. Just launch Squid Game X in Roblox, and then click on the Twitter icon (the blue bird) on the left side of your screen.

This will open up a window in the middle of your screen where you can type (or copy/paste) any of the above working codes into the text box. After you've entered the code, hit Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code and claim your free Coins!

All expired Squid Game X codes

