Black Friday 2022

Our picks for the best Black Friday deals
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Squirm around a tiny bridge in the Tiny Vampire Survivors update

Vampire de-sizers
Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
A christmas tree fends of hordes of monsters with a dark aura on a tiny bridge

A tiny bridge makes so much sense as a late-game Vampire Survivors challenge stage. The game's arguably at its most captivating when the hordes start clogging up your death machinery, squeezing you into tighter and tighter corridors as you pray for a power-up or multi-item chest. It's pleasantly squirmy, but will the bridge added in yesterday's appropriately titled "The Tiny One" update be too squirmy?

The update also added a couple new achievements, and an item that lets you banish a weapon or power-up of your choosing across all of your runs. Come see.

If the sheer lack of space wasn't enough of a threat, it looks like the bridge also tries to bury you under swords and minecarts. A challenging challenge stage indeed, unlocked by reaching level 80 in the inverted version of Gallo Tower.

You can unlock the new item, the Seal, by banishing 10 items in a run. The update page refers to its base price as 10.000, which I believe means you can buy it from the merchant who you meet in the Moongolo bonus level. You can set it to ban weapons or power-up items via the collection menu, though note that banning items will just replace them with a gold coin instead.

VS came out of early access last month. As I said in my Vampires Survivors review, it's very much worth diving into all the new stuff - and uh, it turns out I'd overlooked a very easy way of dealing with the bubble-blowing death wizard that spoiled my fun in the final stage, so don't worry too much about the difficulty spike I whinge about. My thanks to commenter SeekerX for granting me closure, and now again for paving the way to unlocking the squirm bridge.

Vampire Survivors is 15% off until November 29th, so you can and should grab it for £3.40/$4.22/€4.24 on Steam.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch