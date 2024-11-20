Stalker 2: How to open the Electric Field Safe

Wondering how to open the Electric Field Safe in Stalker 2? The Zone in Stalker 2 is jam-packed full of well-hidden and well-defended Stashes, but few are as initially confusing as the Electric Field Safe, found inside the Electric Field a short distance southeast of the Slag Heap. Getting to the building itself is tricky, given the many electrical anomalies on the ground surrounding the building. But the true issue is how to get inside the safe itself.

To open this safe, you need a code, but there is no indication nearby of the code itself - no scrawled writing on a note, no etchings in a banister... So how are you meant to open the safe? Read on to learn the four-digit code you need to open the Electric Field Safe in Stalker 2, and the clue you may have missed which leads you to the solution.

How to open the Electric Field Safe Stash in Stalker 2

The code for the Electric Field Safe is 1708. The safe itself is found upstairs inside the main building, and it's attached to a keycode machine on the wall. Type in the code and hit the green "Enter" button to open the safe, allowing you to loot the backpack inside.

But... why is the code 1708? And how are you meant to know this? Open up your map and hover over the Electric Field Safe Stash icon. The description reads:

"It's a good hiding place. I'm surprised the electronics are still functional. Hopefully they still are... anyway, the code is stick, cobra, porthole, infinity."

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

That clue - "Stick Cobra Porthole Infinity" - is the key to this puzzle. Each word is a visual representation of the shape of each digit of the code:

Stick = 1

Cobra = 7

Porthole = 0

Infinity = 8

It took a little bit of trial and error the first time I came across the Electric Field Safe. I had the 08 part down from the start, but I wasn't too sure about the "Stick Infinity" combo. I was trying 12, 72, 15... Eventually I got there. And now so will you!

Inside the Safe is a single backpack which you can open for some admittedly rather mediocre loot. I got some food, some meds, some ammo, a couple of grenades... Nothing to write home about. But at least that safe would no longer bug me!

That's all there is to the simple but fiendish Electric Field Safe puzzle in Stalker 2. If you're looking for more general guides that will help you on your Stalker 2 journey, check out our primers on how to fast travel, how to repair weapons, how to upgrade weapons, how to get more ammo, and how to use Bolts effectively.