Stalker 2: How to examine the workshop in The Price Goes Up

Stuck trying to examine the workshop in Stalker 2? Once you reach the second main region of Stalker 2, Garbage, it won't take long before you come across the Tech named Diode in Slag Heap. He sends you on a quest called "The Price Goes Up", and everyone always gets confused at the same point in this quest: how to examine the workshop for any clues.

If you're anything like me, you've probably spent the past few minutes at the workshop, looking at the locked door which requires a keycard to open, then looking all around the room trying to find a keycard that will fit. No dice. If you want the solution to this puzzle, keep reading and we'll show you how to examine the workshop in Stalker 2.

How to examine the workshop in Stalker 2

To examine the workshop, step out through the main door of the workshop building, and you'll see a small cylindrical stone structure in front of you. This is the hidden entrance to the workshop.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

There are flashbang anomalies set to go off the moment you draw near the stone structure, so be ready to jump backwards the moment they appear. Once you're past them, jump into the opening in the stone structure, and then melee the two wooden planks beneath your feet to drop down into the underground portion of the workshop.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Continue walking, and you'll find the path splits into two. Take the righthand path first, past the fire anomalies. At the end of the path you'll see a corpse against a wall. Loot it to find the workshop keycard. This will complete the task, "Examine the workshop for any clues", and give you the next task of leaving the workshop.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

After that, head back the way you came and this time go left. At the end of another flame anomaly-infested path is a ladder. Climb this ladder, and you'll find yourself on the other side of the workshop door.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

With the keycard in hand, you can now leave the workshop anytime you like. But it might be worth looking around the room you're in, because there's a fair bit of loot here, mainly in the blue chest by the bed.

Use the keycard to open the door and leave the workshop. Once you're beyond the flashbang anomalies, you can return to Diode with the keycard you found, and proceed to the next part of the "The Price Goes Up" quest.

That's the mystery of how to examine the workshop in Stalker 2 solved! While you're here, why not check out our other guides on how to fast travel, how to increase your carry weight limit, and all the Journalist's Stash locations? You should also prepare yourself for the upcoming choice in this same quest: whether to kill the Shah or Roosevelt.