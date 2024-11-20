Want to fast travel between regions in Stalker 2? Historically, fast travel has never existed within the Stalker franchise, but all that changes with Stalker 2. Diehard fans need not worry too much about fast travel trivialising exploration, though. Turns out, you need to both reach a certain point in the main story of Stalker 2, and also have a fair bit of money on-hand each time you want to fast travel.

Read on for a full guide on the limited fast travel system that Stalker 2 uses, and how to fast travel between settlements whenever you like!

How to fast travel in Stalker 2

Yes, there is fast travel in Stalker 2, but you can only unlock it once you've reached your second major settlement. This is because fast travel only allows you to travel from one major settlement to another - so you can't just fast travel into the middle of nowhere at a whim.

To fast travel, you need to speak to a Guide in one of the major settlements of Stalker 2. For most players, the first two settlements you will discover are Zalissya (in the Lesser Zone) and the Slag Heap (in Garbage). Once you enter a settlement, you can check the map to see where the Guide can be found, if there is one. In Zalissya, the Guide is Uncle Lyonya; in Slag Heap, the Guide is Bonkers.

Here are the locations of the first two Guides you're likely to come across in Zalissya and the Slag Heap. You'll see Uncle Lyonya first, but you won't unlock his Guide abilities until you discover at least one other major settlement. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Speak to a Guide, and they'll offer to fast travel you to any other major settlement that you've discovered. It costs you money each time, though. Different Guides will ask for different amounts, ranging from 500 to 4000 or higher - and the price increases with the distance you need to travel. If you're happy to pay, then you'll immediately be whisked away to the location of the Guide at your destination settlement.

CAUTION: MINOR STORY SPOILERS AHEAD!

At a certain major point in the middle of the main storyline, the Guides at two particular regions will become unusable. We won't go into any more detail than this for spoiler reasons, except to name the two regions: the Lesser Zone, and Wild Island.

For this reason, it's a good idea to complete nearby side quests and activities at these regions before you venture much further beyond the Wild Island portion of the main storyline, if you wish to avoid lots of walking. Don't fret though - those activities and quests won't disappear, they'll still be there as before. You just won't be able to quickly travel to those locations from across the map.

That's all you need to know about the fast travel system in Stalker 2, and how to use it in exchange for your hard-earned coupons. If you're curious or confused about other key mechanics in Stalker 2, check out our guides on how to get more ammo, how to repair weapons, and how to use Bolts to detect and disable anomalies.