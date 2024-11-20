How to repair weapons in Stalker 2

Want to learn how to repair weapons and items in Stalker 2? Durability is a harsh mistress in Stalker 2. With each shot, guns will increase their likelihood of jamming at a pivotal moment. With each hit you take, your armour will become less resistant to dangers of all types. If you spend a few hours playing and forget to think of repairing items once, then you'll find your chances of survival in the Zone dwindle rather quickly.

Thankfully, there are places you can go to repair your weapons and gear, and keep them in tip-top condition. Unfortunately, it's rather expensive to do so, and the people who can do it for you aren't enormously easy to come by. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to repair items in Stalker 2, and why it is important to do so.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to repair items in Stalker 2

To repair items in Stalker 2, you need to visit a Tech. A Tech is a certain type of NPC who you'll generally find in the major settlements inside the Zone, such as Zalissya in the Lesser Zone. The Tech in Zalissya is called Lens, and he is the first you'll encounter in Stalker 2.

To repair an item, you need to interact with the Tech to start a conversation, and then hit Q (or Y on controller) to open the "Upgrade" screen.

The Upgrade screen is used both for applying upgrades to your gear and for repairing it. On the left-hand side you'll see a list of your currently equipped (and held) items. Select the item you wish to repair, and in the bottom-right corner you'll see a prompt to "Repair" the item. Next to this, the red text indicates exactly how much the repair will cost you in coupons. If you can afford it, then hit R (or X on controller) to repair the item.

The option to repair items is hidden in the corner of the Upgrade screen. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

The downside is that paying a Tech to repair items can get exceptionally expensive for the rarer and more complex items like high-quality sniper rifles. Some Techs will be cheaper than others, so it's worth going to multiple Techs to find the best deal on repairing a certain item.

But unless you're really swimming in coupons, it's generally not the best idea to repair every item you see. Sometimes, you may even be forced to bite the bullet and leave behind one of your favourite guns because it's getting too worn out to stay reliable in a firefight. But if you can't bear to part with it, just know that visiting a major settlement's Tech is your answer, provided you have the coupons to spare.

What happens if you don't repair items in Stalker 2?

The durability system in Stalker 2 is fairly straightforward. Only equippable items have durability - that means weapons and armour. You can see your gear's durability at a glance by checking to see if there's a shield icon to the top-right of the item, and if there is, what colour it is. Yellow means slightly worn, and red means very worn.

If armour's durability depletes, then its stats will drop over time. This goes for masks and suits both. When a weapon's durability drops, it too will receive slightly reduced stats - but more importantly than that, it will gain an increased chance of the bullet jamming in your gun. If a bullet jams, you cannot fire or reload the gun again until you manually remove the jam - an animation which costs you a few crucial seconds in what could be a very dangerous situation. The lower the gun's durability, the higher the chance of jamming.

In addition to this, most NPCs won't accept trades involving equipment that is below 40% durability. So if you find a very valuable gun and plan to sell it eventually, you may wish to avoid using it so much that it drops below that 40% durability threshold - otherwise you'll need to repair it before selling it, which can significantly cut down on the value you'll get out of that gun.

The only exception to this rule is if you visit Ragman, the trader in Rostok. He is unique in Stalker 2 in that he will accept trades of items that are below 40% durability. So he's the man to see if you want to get some money from broken items but don't want to spend a fortune repairing it.

Note that the player can't offer to sell the low-durability items in their inventory on the right-hand side during a trade. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

That concludes this quick guide on how to repair items such as weapons and armour in Stalker 2. For other handy primers like this one, consult our guides on how to fast travel, how to get more ammo, and how to use Bolts.