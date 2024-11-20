Looking to upgrade your weapons and gear in Stalker 2? Stalker's gunplay has always been very important to the legacy of the series, and part of that legacy is rooted in the ability to customise your weapons as you like, through specialised upgrades and attachments. For players new to the series though, it's not always clear how to upgrade your weapons in the ways that you want in Stalker 2. The process feels a little unintuitive at first, but once it's explained, it's pretty easy to follow.

In this guide, we'll explain how to upgrade weapons in Stalker 2 - and further to that, we'll go over how to add attachments to your guns, such as scopes, extended magazines, silencers, and so on. Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to ensure that your favourite weapons progress alongside you, and stay relevant throughout your Stalker 2 playthrough.

In this guide:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to upgrade weapons in Stalker 2

To upgrade your weapon in Stalker 2, you need to visit a Tech. A Tech is a certain type of NPC - generally you'll find one Tech inside each major settlement. The first Tech you'll come across in your playthrough will likely be Lens, who resides in Zalissya in the starting Lesser Zone. Speak to him, and you'll have the option to enter the "Upgrade" screen by hitting Q (or Y on controller) during the conversation.

Once you're inside the Upgrade screen, you can select the weapon or item you wish to upgrade from the list on the left-hand side. If an item can be upgraded, you'll see circles appear over certain areas of the item's graphic in the middle of the screen. Click each of these circles in turn to view the different upgrades that you can apply to different areas of the item.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

For example, you can select the circle on a gun's muzzle to open upgrades such as adding a muzzle brake to improve recoil, or select the circle by its grip to add upgrades such as finger slots or a rubberised grip to improve handling stats.

Some upgrade options present themselves in a sort of "tech tree" style, where you must first apply one upgrade before you can apply another. Certain other upgrades are a mutually exclusive choice - you can either choose one or the other, but not both. You can, however, undo the last upgrade applied to a gun in this same Upgrade screen, by selecting the weapon and hitting G (or Y on controller).

Here are a few key things to remember when it comes to upgrading weapons:

You can't apply upgrades to weapons below 40% durability - it will say "Condition too low".

Not all Techs can apply the same upgrades - it will say "The technician cannot install this upgrade". If this happens, you'll need to find another Tech to install it.

Already existing upgrades are highlighted green, while available upgrades are orange. Unavailable upgrades are grey.

Every upgrade costs coupons - to see the cost, select an upgrade and then check the bottom-centre of the screen.

Certain upgrades involve adding the ability for a gun to take certain attachments - for example, adding a rail to the top of a rifle so you can install scopes.

How to add attachments in Stalker 2

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

There are a few different ways to add attachments to your guns in Stalker 2, but there are also several limitations. First, you need to ensure that the attachment you have is compatible with your gun. To see this, hover over the attachment and read the list of guns to which it can be applied. You may also notice that when you hover over the attachment, any viable guns in your inventory or equipment will light up slightly.

You can install an attachment either inside or outside of the inventory. Here's how to do it:

From the inventory, right-click the gun and apply the attachment, OR

From the inventory, drag and drop the attachment onto the gun, OR

Outside the inventory, with the gun in your hand, hold T or D-Pad Up on controller to open the attachment selector.

This final option brings up the attachment selector towards the right of your screen, which allows you to swap in and out any viable attachment that's in your inventory while you're still moving.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

It's important to note that certain weapons won't accept certain attachments naturally, but you can upgrade them via a Tech so that they can take that attachment. For example, the Scope Mount upgrade you may find on many rifles will allow you to add optic attachments such as a holographic sight to that weapon. This is true even of unique named weapons you may find on your excursions throughout the Zone.

That brings this guide on upgrading Stalker 2 weapons to a close. If you're interested in the other delights that a good Tech can bring you, check out our guide on how to repair items in Stalker 2. Alternatively, you can brush up on other mechanics with our guides on how to fast travel, how to get more ammo, how to use Bolts, and more.