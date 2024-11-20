Confused about how to use Bolts in Stalker 2? Stalker veterans may be well versed in the art of using Bolts against anomalies. But for new players starting their journey in Stalker 2, it can be rather bewildering when you're first tossed a Bolt and expected to do something life-saving with it. This point arises early on in the game, just after the prologue, where you awaken surrounded by dangerous anomalies and the only tool at your disposal is a simple Bolt.

Turns out, the purpose of Bolts is very simple, and using them is even simpler. In this quick guide we'll walk you through how to use Bolts and when you should be using them in Stalker 2.

How to use Bolts in Stalker 2

Throwing a Bolt in Stalker 2 is easy: all you need to do is select the Bolt using the Radial Menu ( Tab on keyboard or LB on controller), and then either left-click for an overhand throw or right-click for an underhand throw. But the purpose of throwing a Bolt, and understanding when it might be necessary, is a bit more complex.

Generally, Bolts are used either to detect or to preoccupy a nearby anomaly. Anomalies are very common in the Zone, and they come in several different types. The first ones you'll encounter are the large bubble-like anomalies surrounding you when fellow Stalker Richter first tosses you a Bolt. Toss a Bolt at one of these anomalies, and they'll burst, temporarily removing the anomaly for a couple of seconds. This gives you just enough time to run through the area where the anomaly once was before it reappears and ruins your day.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Several types of anomalies appear to be distracted or temporarily disabled in this way by a thrown Bolt, including acid puddles, electrical anomalies, and vortexes. Many anomalies are also quite difficult to see with the naked eye, particularly if you're preoccupied running somewhere, or fighting. In this case, you'll need to stay alert for a beeping noise from your detector, which signals a nearby anomaly. And then, if you're not sure exactly where the anomaly is, or how far its hitbox extends, then you can toss a Bolt into it and see.

You don't need to worry about running out of Bolts - you have an infinite supply of them from the moment you finish the Prologue and are given your first Bolt by Richter. So be liberal when throwing Bolts!

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Aside from their primary purpose of interacting with anomalies, Bolts can be used as auditory distraction tools in certain situations. If you want an enemy or mutant to look the other way (assuming they're not already focused on you), you can throw a Bolt behind them to distract them. This is particularly useful with zombies - including a specific side quest where you must choose whether or not to deal with a certain zombie. If you don't want to attract its attention, a thrown Bolt is a good option.

That's everything you need to know about how to use Bolts in Stalker 2. Short answer: they're for finding and (temporarily) disabling anomalies. For other quick and handy primers like this one, check out our guides on how to get more ammo, how to repair and upgrade your weapons, and how to fast travel throughout the Zone.