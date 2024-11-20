Looking for all the Journalist's Stash locations in Stalker 2? After completing an early main quest in Stalker 2, you'll automatically be given a new side quest called "Ask And You Shall Find". If you check your private stash once you receive this quest, you'll find a mysterious flash drive containing a recording from the Journalist.

This Journalist has hidden numerous special stashes across various regions of the Zone, and invites you in the recording to seek them out for a variety of high-quality and unique gear. It's very well worth finding all of them, because some of the loot you get from these Journalist's Stashes are truly phenomenal. But for some of these Stashes, it's easier said than done to actually find them.

In this guide, we'll show you exactly how to reach all 12 of the Journalist's Stash locations scattered about Stalker 2. We'll also reveal what loot you'll find inside each of these Stashes, so you can prioritise the most valuable gear for your playthrough.

All Journalist's Stash locations in Stalker 2

There's a total of 12 Journalist's Stashes to be found in Stalker 2, spread across almost every region on the map. They can be found in the following locations:

Here's a map of all their locations so you can identify which is which:

Several of these Journalist's Stashes are quite easy to reach once you get to their location, but others require a bit more thought and care. Read on to find out exactly how to reach each of the 12 Journalist's Stash locations in Stalker 2, and gain the high-quality loot within each one.

Journalist's Stash #1: Lesser Zone (Zalissya)

The first Journalist's Stash is on the outskirts of Zalissya in the Lesser Zone, in the attic of an abandoned house. To reach it, head around the north side of the house, where you'll see a blue truck. Jump up against its right-hand headlight, and you'll be able to perch on top of it.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

From there, you can jump on top of the car and then onto the roof. After that, drop off the roof onto the balcony on the west side of the house. The Journalist's Stash is inside the top floor; open it to find a PTM Monolith with some ammo, and a Mercenary's Light Suit.

Journalist's Stash #2: Lesser Zone (Sphere)

The Journalist's Stash to the south in the Lesser Zone is found inside the Sphere. The main story will take you to the Sphere only a short way into the game, so while you're there, make your way to the large military outpost area where the icon on the map can be found.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

The Stash can be found on top of the roof of a small building right up against the perimeter wall. There's a ladder on the western side of that building; climb it and open the Stash for an AR416 Monolith (and ammo), and a data stick containing a recording from the Journalist.

Journalist's Stash #3: Lesser Zone (Northern Checkpoint)

The third Journalist's Stash is located inside the Northern Checkpoint which connects the Lesser Zone to Garbage, the region above it on the map. Head into the compound, and then climb the ladder on the edge of the main white building. You can find the ladder on the building's western side.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

From the roof, head to the eastern edge and use the other ladder to drop down onto the lower rooftop. The Journalist's Stash can be found here, and contains a Viper Monolith and some ammo.

Journalist's Stash #4: Garbage (South)

The fourth Journalist's Stash is located in the south of Garbage, not far from the Northern Checkpoint. It can be found amid an area of, well, garbage, inside an old broken minibus.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

There's really nothing to this particular Journalist's Stash - just follow the icon on the map, head into the minibus, and open the Stash to gain your prize: an M860 Monolith and ammo.

Journalist's Stash #5: Garbage (North)

Journalist's Stash #5 is located a short distance northwest of Slag Heap in Garbage. It's tucked in a corner in a maze-like area made up of vehicle wreckages. To get this Journalist's Stash, approach the area from the south side, and head through the square opening of the upturned olive-green container.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Once you're on the other side, immediately turn right and jump onto the wreckage next to you. Turn right again, and you'll see the Journalist's Stash on the ground. Open it to receive a valuable Tourist Suit.

Journalist's Stash #6: Rostok

The sixth Journalist's Stash is found not far into Rostok, the area to the west of Garbage. It's located inside a barracks; to get to the Stash, go in through the main entrance on the east side, then turn left and head into the large room filled with anomalies. Use your Bolts to disable the anomalies, and head to the far right-hand corner of the room.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

The Journalist's Stash is on the ground next to one of the bunkbed frames. Open it to find the Riemann (a unique Integral-A variant) and some ammo for it.

Journalist's Stash #7: Yaniv

The northmost Journalist's Stash is found right at the top of Yaniv, the region just above the Red Forest. Follow the icon on the map and it'll bring you to a disused railyard.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

One of the containers of the train has a padlock on it; slash or shoot it to open the door. Inside, turn left and you'll see the Journalist's Stash at the end of the container. Open it to loot the Model Competitor - a unique revolver - and some ammo.

Journalist's Stash #8: Chemical Plant

Journalist's Stash #8 can be found inside the Chemical Plant region, across the bridge into the western side. Following the map icon will take you to a compound next to some train tracks. You may need to fight some Fleshes inside the compound, so prepare for that.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Head to the building with the soldiers outside, and jump onto the bonnet of the lorry outside. From there, jump onto the top of the lorry, and then do a running jump onto the nearby platform below the open window. Climb in through the window, and in the small room on your left you'll find the Journalist's Stash containing the Lullaby - a unique Fora-221.

Journalist's Stash #9: Burnt Forest

The next Journalist's Stash is remarkably close to the previous one. Cross the border from the Chemical Plant down into the Burnt Forest, and follow the map marker to a particular ruin surrounded by flashbang anomalies.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Dodging the anomalies, jump into the ruin and take the ladder down into the basement. Inside the next room is a flame anomaly guarding the Journalist's Stash. Deal with the anomaly however you like; you can likely just tank the damage as you loot the Stash for its one item: a SSP-100M SIRCAA Suit.

Journalist's Stash #10: Swamp (North)

The Swamp actually contains two Journalist's Stashes. The first one you'll come across is near the northern border, on the other side of the Marshes that dominate the south of Zaton.

Follow the icon to an abandoned farmstead, and walk around to the north side of the main building. You'll see a couple of cabinets on the ground: jump on top of them, and then carefully jump onto the top of the fence next to the building. From there you can jump onto the roof and slash your way through the wooden planks barring your entry to the attic.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

On the other side of the attic is the Journalist's Stash containing the Veteran, a unique modified VS Vintar sniper rifle, and some ammo.

Journalist's Stash #11: Swamp (South)

Journalist's Stash #11 is found at the very bottom of the Swamp, and you'll come across its location (or very close to it) by following the main storyline through the Swamp.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Once you're in the vicinity, it's easy to find this Stash. Just enter the partially collapsed barracks building, and the Journalist's Stash is on the ground next to a bunkbed frame. Open it to find the extremely valuable Wanderer Suit.

Journalist's Stash #12: Duga

We haven't yet found the final Journalist's Stash inside Duga, because the region is sealed off until a certain point later in the Stalker 2 storyline. We'll update this guide with details on how to get the 12th Stash once we've reached that point!

That wraps up our guide on the locations of all 12 Journalist's Stashes in Stalker 2. If you're just starting out in the Zone, make sure you've got your bearings with our primers on how to get ammo, how to fast travel, how to repair, and how to upgrade weapons.