Wondering whether to kill the Shah or Roosevelt in Stalker 2's "King Of The Hill" quest? This main quest takes place early on in the story, within Garbage - the second major region of the Zone which you explore as Skif. In it, you must gain information from a kingpin called Varan, but first he wants you to do him a favour: kill either of his rivals, the other kingpins vying for control of the region.

One way or another, you need the information that Varan has in order to progress the story. But which is the correct choice? As it turns out, you have more options than you may think. In the guide below, we'll walk you through what happens if you kill the Shah, Roosevelt, both, or even neither - and which is the best choice for your own Stalker 2 playthrough.

Should you kill the Shah or Roosevelt?

When you first speak to Varan, he appears to give you a choice between two options: either you kill the Shah, or you kill Roosevelt. Actually, there are four options you can take in the "King Of The Hill" quest:

Kill the Shah. Kill Roosevelt. Kill both the Shah and Roosevelt. Kill Varan.

I recommend either you kill both the Shah and Roosevelt, or you kill neither of them, and just kill Varan himself. Both these options are good for different reasons. Killing both kingpins takes the longest time, but it also gets you the most loot. Meanwhile, killing Varan is the fastest way to progress the story. What's more: you will always end up having to kill Varan at the end of this quest no matter which choice you make, so arguably you might as well get it over with quickly.

Let's go into a bit more detail with each of these choices below, so you can properly decide whether to kill the Shah, Roosevelt, or just Varan.

Option 1: Kill the Shah

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

The Shah is leader of the Brood, an unpleasant gang holed up in the block just west of the Slag Heap. He can be found there, surrounded by his men. Before you go to visit him, you can optionally talk with Huron, the guy next to your Stash in Slag Heap - he can give you a nice little side quest called "No Honor Among Thieves", which relates to the Brood. I call it a nice quest because making a deal with Docent - the man Huron asks you to find - leads to him marking the location of the Shah's private stash on your map. You can go there to find a unique gun - a modified Viper-5 with a large drum magazine, fittingly called "Shah's Mate".

Return to Huron and he'll offer you a sneaky way into the Brood's lair if you want a sneakier and safer approach. You can choose to take it, or to just go in guns blazing - it's entirely up to you. There's a fair few enemies in the main Brood building, including the Shah himself, who wields a shotgun. None of them have any particularly amazing loot on them - just make sure you pick up that PDA on the Shah's body once you're done.

Option 2: Kill Roosevelt

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Roosevelt is leader of the Commissary, which can be found a short distance north of Slag Heap. Just as with the Shah option, you can optionally go to speak with a certain character first in order to gain intel on how to sneak into the Commissary. This person is Borodulin, an irritating drunk who amusingly wants a bit of fun by shooting at you while you run and hide for 60 seconds before he gives you the information. Once that's done, he'll tell you that you can sneak into the Commissary via the pipes around the building.

Roosevelt is chilling in his room. Whether you go in loudly or quietly, he'll go down pretty quick - as will each of his men. Again, there's nothing of particular interest to loot here except for Roosevelt's PDA, which you can return to Varan.

Option 3: Kill both the Shah and Roosevelt

If you're looking for a reason to choose one crime lord over the other, there's not much I can offer you. They're both not very nice people, and Garbage could probably do without either of them.

Varan won't give you an extra reward for killing both his rivals, but then he doesn't offer you a reward anyway, only an inevitable betrayal. So if you're inclined to do the region a favour and wipe out both kingpins, all it means for you is a bit more loot - more food, more ammo, more guns. If you're a completionist, I'd choose this route before returning to Varan.

Option 4: Kill Varan

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Whether you decide to kill the Shah, Roosevelt, or both, returning to Varan will always end the same way. He'll play nice, and tell you to talk to the prisoner in his cell for the information you need. Then, when you go into the cell, you'll see that the prisoner was dead all along, and Varan will order his men to kill you too.

Because of this, there's little reason not to simply cut out the middle man in this entire quest, and attack Varan instead of killing his rivals. If you kill Varan immediately, you can loot the key to the cell from his body, and then view the prisoner's corpse yourself. You'll have to either kill all his men or escape once you've looted the key item from the prisoner's corpse (the "Unusual PDA").

It's a little harder than dealing with either the Shah or Roosevelt, simply because you start the fight in the middle of all Varan's goons. But you have to go through this part of the quest whatever the case, so it matters little. At least this route finishes the quest as quickly as possible, eh!

That's all there is to the question of whether to kill the Shah or Roosevelt (or Varan) in the "King Of The Hill" main quest. As with many of the smaller choices in Stalker 2, you end up more or less in the same place whatever you choose, and it's more about personal preference in the context of the story than anything else. If you're looking for more key tips and tricks, check out our guides on how to fast travel and how to repair and upgrade weapons. Alternatively, you can consult our walkthroughs of other key choices such as whether to kill Squint, and who to give the Ward Sensors back in Zalissya.