Does Stalker 2 have multiplayer?

Looking for a Stalker 2 multiplayer mode? Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl sets you up as a Stalker, set to survive 'The Zone', an open-world post-apocalypse area full of dangers like mutants, anomalies and dangerous factions vying for power. Amongst this chaos, you may find yourself wishing for some company to help shoulder the burden of survival.

If you're enjoying the single-player story but wondering if there is a Stalker 2 multiplayer or co-op mode, we have all the details listed below.

Multiplayer will launch after game release

As of writing, Stalker 2 developers GSC Game World has confirmed that there will be a multiplayer mode, but it will be released post-launch as a free update at an unconfirmed date. This means it will not be included during the release day (November 20). Instead, players will just have access to the single player offline campaign.

As per the official Stalker 2 blog, multiplayer mode will be free of charge and added to both Xbox and PC versions of the game. Additionally, in an interview with PC Gamer, GSC Game World confirmed that multiplayer will feature PvP with classic deathmatch and team deathmatch modes.

The intention is for players to first experience Stalker 2 in single player, with multiplayer added on at a later date. For now, you can pre-order Stalker 2 for Xbox and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, GOG, Xbox Store. The game is also available to play on Xbox Game Pass from launch day onwards.

That rounds up our guide on Stalker 2 multiplayer. Now you should be all set to get stuck into the new instalment as soon as possible, embrace the life of a Stalker and chase down pesky mutants. See our guide to the Stalker 2 release time, with all editions listed if you haven't bought the game yet and are still wondering which one to commit to.