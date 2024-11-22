Want to know how to stash your items in Stalker so they won't disappear? Historically in the Stalker series, you've been able to stash items in any old container strewn about the Zone - but there's no guarantee that your loot will be there when you return.

Fortunately, there's a way to make sure all your belongings are safe, while still freeing up your inventory to avoid the crushing despair of overencumbrance. In the guide below, we'll explain how to stash items in Stalker 2 using your magical Personal Stash found in most major settlements.

How to stash items in Stalker 2

To safely stash your items and equipment in Stalker 2, you need to visit your Personal Stash. Your Personal Stash can be accessed from various different major settlements across the Zone, and any items you put in one will auto-magically be accessible from any other Personal Stash.

So for example, if you put a rifle in your Personal Stash in Zalissya, you'll be able to take that rifle back out of your Personal Stash in the Slag Heap. Or from any other Personal Stash in the game, for that matter. Your Personal Stashes are the only Stashes that are connected in this way. There's no explanation for the magical way in which your Personal Stash is accessible from various different places in the Zone, but hey - maybe it's just an anomaly with a particular dedication to quality of life.

All Personal Stash locations in Stalker 2

Once you discover a Personal Stash, it will be labelled on your map with a chest icon. Your Personal Stash will almost always be found next to your bed in most major settlements across the Zone. Every Personal Stash looks the same, like a large orange chest.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Here are all the Personal Stash locations available in Stalker 2:

Zalissya, Lesser Zone

Slag Heap, Garbage

Rookie Village, Cordon

The Shelter, Wild Island

Icarus, Zaton

Shevchenko, Zaton

Sultansk, Zaton

Cement Factory

Rostok

Yaniv Station, Yaniv

Malachite

That wraps up this quick guide on how to make use of your Personal Stash in Stalker 2 to store items safely. If you're having trouble with inventory management despite using your Personal Stash, you should look into how to increase your carry weight limit. And for other useful tips, check out our guides on how to fast travel, how to get more ammo, all the Journalist Stash locations, and more.