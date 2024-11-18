Looking for the Stalker 2 release time? Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl is set to release on November 20 across Xbox and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, GOG, Xbox Store and Game Pass.

If you're looking forward to donning the shoes of Skif and exploring the Eastern European post-apocalyptic setting known as 'The Zone' then see below for all release times across all major time zones.

All Stalker 2 release times

Stalker 2 is set to release on November 20 at the following times depending on your time zone:

New York: 11 AM EST (Nov, 20)

11 AM EST (Nov, 20) Seattle: 8 AM PST (Nov, 20)

8 AM PST (Nov, 20) London: 4 PM GMT (Nov, 20)

4 PM GMT (Nov, 20) Sao Paulo: 1 PM BRT (Nov, 20)

1 PM BRT (Nov, 20) Paris: 5 PM CET (Nov, 20)

5 PM CET (Nov, 20) Prague: 5 PM CET (Nov, 20)

5 PM CET (Nov, 20) Los Angeles: 8 AM PST (Nov, 20)

8 AM PST (Nov, 20) Mexico City: 10 AM CST (Nov, 20)

10 AM CST (Nov, 20) Malmo: 5 PM CET (Nov, 20)

5 PM CET (Nov, 20) Kyiv: 6 PM EET (Nov, 20)

6 PM EET (Nov, 20) Abu Dhabi: 8 PM GST (Nov, 20)

8 PM GST (Nov, 20) Johannesburg: 6 PM SAST (Nov, 20)

6 PM SAST (Nov, 20) Beijing: 12 AM CST (Nov, 21)

12 AM CST (Nov, 21) Seoul: 1 AM KST (Nov, 21)

1 AM KST (Nov, 21) Tokyo: 1 AM JST (Nov, 21)

1 AM JST (Nov, 21) Sydney: 3 AM AEDT (Nov, 21)

3 AM AEDT (Nov, 21) Auckland: 5 AM NZDT (Nov, 21)

Here is a map featuring release times for Stalker 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Stalker 2 system requirements

Stalker 2 is available for preload for Xbox players now, with PC versions scheduled to go live soon. According to the system requirements released by GSC Game World, players will need at least 160GB of SSD disk space to download the game.

You'll also need the following minimum system requirements for PC versions of the game:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7-7700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7-7700K Memory: 16GB Dual Channel

16GB Dual Channel Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / Intel Arc A750

Alternatively, if you have the means to do so, these are the recommended PC specs for running Stalker 2 at launch:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-11700

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-11700 Memory: 32GB Dual Channel

32GB Dual Channel Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Stalker 2 pre-order editions

The 'Early Bird' content is available for any players who pre-order the game before global release. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

You can pre-order Stalker 2 now, for PC and Xbox. There are five editions to choose from: Standard, Deluxe, Limited, Collector's and the Ultimate Edition. These contain the following add-ons:

Standard Edition (digital): Copy of the game.

Copy of the game. Deluxe Edition (digital): Copy of the game, bonus side quest, digital artbook, official soundtrack, 2 special suits, 3 unique weapons.

Copy of the game, bonus side quest, digital artbook, official soundtrack, 2 special suits, 3 unique weapons. Ultimate Edition (digital): All of the Deluxe Edition content plus a Season Pass for any upcoming DLC.

All of the Deluxe Edition content plus a Season Pass for any upcoming DLC. Standard Edition (physical): Steel book, letter from developers, souvenir zone permit, sticker pack.

Steel book, letter from developers, souvenir zone permit, sticker pack. Limited Edition (physical): All of the Standard Edition content plus a Zone map, poster, faction patches, military token and keychain.

All of the Standard Edition content plus a Zone map, poster, faction patches, military token and keychain. Collector's Edition (physical): All of the Limited Edition content plus an art book and Stalker figurine.

All of the Limited Edition content plus an art book and Stalker figurine. Ultimate Edition (physical): All of the Collector's Edition content plus an Artefact Container Lamp and Stalker backpack.

Additionally, if you pre-order the game before release on November 20, you'll receive the following bonus content regardless of the edition you choose:

Extended campfire content

'The Veteran' weapon

'The Tourist' armor set

'Early Bird' backpack

Exclusive theme (Steam exclusive)

(Steam exclusive) Animated Avatar (Steam exclusive)

(Steam exclusive) Animated Avatar Frame (Steam exclusive)

That rounds up our guide on all release times for Stalker 2. Now you should be all set to get stuck into the new instalment as soon as possible, embrace the life of a Stalker and chase down some pesky mutants.