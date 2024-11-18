Stalker 2 release time
Here are the release times and preload information for Stalker 2
Looking for the Stalker 2 release time? Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl is set to release on November 20 across Xbox and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, GOG, Xbox Store and Game Pass.
If you're looking forward to donning the shoes of Skif and exploring the Eastern European post-apocalyptic setting known as 'The Zone' then see below for all release times across all major time zones.
All Stalker 2 release times
Stalker 2 is set to release on November 20 at the following times depending on your time zone:
- New York: 11 AM EST (Nov, 20)
- Seattle: 8 AM PST (Nov, 20)
- London: 4 PM GMT (Nov, 20)
- Sao Paulo: 1 PM BRT (Nov, 20)
- Paris: 5 PM CET (Nov, 20)
- Prague: 5 PM CET (Nov, 20)
- Los Angeles: 8 AM PST (Nov, 20)
- Mexico City: 10 AM CST (Nov, 20)
- Malmo: 5 PM CET (Nov, 20)
- Kyiv: 6 PM EET (Nov, 20)
- Abu Dhabi: 8 PM GST (Nov, 20)
- Johannesburg: 6 PM SAST (Nov, 20)
- Beijing: 12 AM CST (Nov, 21)
- Seoul: 1 AM KST (Nov, 21)
- Tokyo: 1 AM JST (Nov, 21)
- Sydney: 3 AM AEDT (Nov, 21)
- Auckland: 5 AM NZDT (Nov, 21)
Stalker 2 system requirements
Stalker 2 is available for preload for Xbox players now, with PC versions scheduled to go live soon. According to the system requirements released by GSC Game World, players will need at least 160GB of SSD disk space to download the game.
You'll also need the following minimum system requirements for PC versions of the game:
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7-7700K
- Memory: 16GB Dual Channel
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / Intel Arc A750
Alternatively, if you have the means to do so, these are the recommended PC specs for running Stalker 2 at launch:
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-11700
- Memory: 32GB Dual Channel
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Stalker 2 pre-order editions
You can pre-order Stalker 2 now, for PC and Xbox. There are five editions to choose from: Standard, Deluxe, Limited, Collector's and the Ultimate Edition. These contain the following add-ons:
- Standard Edition (digital): Copy of the game.
- Deluxe Edition (digital): Copy of the game, bonus side quest, digital artbook, official soundtrack, 2 special suits, 3 unique weapons.
- Ultimate Edition (digital): All of the Deluxe Edition content plus a Season Pass for any upcoming DLC.
- Standard Edition (physical): Steel book, letter from developers, souvenir zone permit, sticker pack.
- Limited Edition (physical): All of the Standard Edition content plus a Zone map, poster, faction patches, military token and keychain.
- Collector's Edition (physical): All of the Limited Edition content plus an art book and Stalker figurine.
- Ultimate Edition (physical): All of the Collector's Edition content plus an Artefact Container Lamp and Stalker backpack.
Additionally, if you pre-order the game before release on November 20, you'll receive the following bonus content regardless of the edition you choose:
- Extended campfire content
- 'The Veteran' weapon
- 'The Tourist' armor set
- 'Early Bird' backpack
- Exclusive theme (Steam exclusive)
- Animated Avatar (Steam exclusive)
- Animated Avatar Frame (Steam exclusive)
That rounds up our guide on all release times for Stalker 2. Now you should be all set to get stuck into the new instalment as soon as possible, embrace the life of a Stalker and chase down some pesky mutants.