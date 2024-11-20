Wondering whether to kill Squint in Stalker 2? Squint is a Stalker you'll meet early on in the main story of Stalker 2, in the quest "A Needle In A Haystack". Your aim is to get the Ward Sensors that are on Squint's person, but whether you take them by force or gain them as a reward for completing his errand, the choice is yours. But which choice is better really?

In this guide, we'll walk you through every outcome of killing Squint or leaving him alive during either of your encounters in the "A Needle In A Haystack" quest. So if you want to know which is the best outcome from a material or a moral standpoint, keep reading!

Should you kill Squint in Stalker 2?

The short answer is that it doesn't matter much whether you kill Squint or not. If you want to finish the quest as fast as possible, kill Squint in your first encounter. Sticking it through to the end will net you an artifact, after which you can still kill him or leave him alive. He doesn't have anything worth looting apart from the Ward Sensors, so you won't gain much from killing him, so it may be worth leaving him alive on the offchance you see him again in more positive circumstances.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

First encounter with Squint

You have two opportunities to kill Squint in the "A Needle In A Haystack" quest. The first is during your initial conversation at the top of the windmill. If you choose to attack Squint, then a quick headshot will kill him in a single hit, and you can loot his body for the Ward Sensors that you're after. He doesn't have much else on him at all, but you have what you need. Quick and simple.

If you don't kill Squint in your first encounter, then he'll send you on a brief errand to retrieve an artifact from a nearby acid-filled cave. The cave is nearby, and won't add much to the length of your quest. However, Squint is a sneaky bastard, and neglected to tell you the cave is guarded by a dangerous Bloodsucker Mutant.

After killing the Bloodsucker and retrieving the artifact - called "Mold" - you can return to Squint.

Second encounter with Squint

Skif will immediately question why Squint didn't tell him about the Bloodsucker, to which Squint replies: "Would you have gone in there if I did? That's why."

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

You'll then get a second choice:

[Mold] Take it and get lost. [Attack] I'll keep the artifact.

It could be construed as reasonable to kill Squint after he sent you to retrieve the Mold artifact, because he deliberately withheld the important information that the artifact was being guarded by a dangerous Bloodsucker mutant. But which is the actual best choice? Should you really kill Squint?

The sad truth is that there isn't much difference between either option. If you give Squint the artifact, then he'll repay you with the only thing in his possession worth anything: the Ward Sensors. He ends the conversation with an open-ended "Zone willing, we'll meet again", and you're then free to take the Ward Sensors back to either Richter or Captain Zotov.

If you attack Squint, you can loot the Ward Sensors off his body exactly as before. Now at least you have the "Mold" artifact that you can keep, although it isn't a terribly useful artifact.

Handy Tip:

Even if you kill Squint in the first encounter, there's nothing stopping you from going into the cave and retrieving the "Mold" artifact for yourself anyway.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Either way, there's no real difference whether Squint lives or dies. Neither Richter nor Captain Zotov will even enquire about whether you left Squint alive or not. All they care about is the Ward Sensors, and either way, you'll get them at the end of the quest.

If you want my opinion, you should probably leave Squint alive if you can stomach his betrayal. All it costs you is the Mold artifact, and you'll find much better artifacts elsewhere anyway. You may meet him again later on in your playthrough, and having a Stalker on your side could be useful. But in terms of material rewards, there's no real difference between the two options, so it's entirely your choice whether to kill Squint or not!

That wraps up this guide on whether to kill Squint or leave him alive in Stalker 2's main quest, "A Needle In A Haystack". We've also got you covered if you're wondering whether to give the Ward Sensors to Richter or Zotov. Alternatively, you can read up on more general guides like how to get more ammo, how to fast travel, and how to repair weapons and other gear.