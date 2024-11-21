Stalker 2: Should you side with the Ninth in The Lost Boys?

Wondering whether to side with the Ninth in Stalker 2? "The Lost Boys" side quest in the Lesser Zone of Stalker 2 takes you on a journey to find Mastiff's missing group of looters. After finding Max Saturday, he'll tell you his group was attacked by a Monolithian, who then took Mastiff back to his "haunted house".

But if you speak to the Monolithian (called the Ninth), he'll present a rather different version of events. He's no longer a Monolithian, and it wasn't he who killed Mastiff's men; it was a poltergeist. The Ninth brought Mastiff back to his hideout to treat him and keep him alive. The question is: should the Ninth be trusted?

In this guide, we'll explore the different options when it comes to siding with the Ninth and defending him against the attack from Dew and his group, and whether it's best to help save the Ninth, whether to help Dew attack the Ninth's hideout, or whether to just back out of the whole encounter and let them sort things out themselves.

Should you side with the Ninth in Stalker 2?

If you side with the Ninth, then you'll get only half the reward when you return to Lens (500 coupons instead of 1000), but the Ninth will give you the Rubber Layer blueprint, allowing you to apply this upgrade to your gear at any Tech's workshop.

Because of this, I recommend you side with the Ninth and help him kill Dew and his group outside. The Rubber Layer blueprint can't be obtained any other way, and it's far more worthwhile than a measly 500 extra coupons.

From a moral perspective, siding with the Ninth is also the right thing to do in many ways. There's no reason to indicate that the Ninth isn't telling the truth about everything (after all, you see a poltergeist's corpse in the tunnel where the attack occurred, and Mastiff does end up confirming the Ninth's story).

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

Are there any other options?

There's sadly no way to avoid bloodshed in this quest. Let's lay out every single dialogue path you can take at this point in "The Lost Boys" quest:

You kill the Ninth before speaking to him. You speak to the Ninth and decide to attack him. You speak to the Ninth and decide not to get involved. You speak to Dew and decide not to get involved. You speak to Dew and decide to join his assault. You tell Dew you're here for Mastiff, and tell him the building is empty. You tell Dew you're here for Mastiff, and that Saturday is wrong.

If you decide not to get involved, then the Ninth will put up a good fight but likely die to Dew's group unless outside influences interfere. This results in you effectively choosing Dew's side (extra coupons but no blueprint).

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

If you tell Dew that the building is empty, then Dew will decide to check the building anyway, just in case. At this point, the Ninth will burst out of the building and start attacking. You can choose to attack one side or the other (or neither).

If you tell Dew that Saturday is wrong, Dew will immediately accuse you of being a traitor, and attempt to kill you. The Ninth will come to help you kill Dew and his men.

As is often the case in Stalker 2, there's an element of randomness involved here. If the Ninth happens to die even though you picked his side, then you won't be able to get the Rubber Layer blueprint from him. Fortunately, Lens will always give you the full 1000 coupon reward no matter what choice you make, as long as the Ninth ends up dead.

Lens and Mastiff's reactions

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/GSC Game World

If you choose to help the Ninth and keep him alive, then when you return to Lens, he'll chastise you for taking the side of a Monolithian, and warn you that not all Stalkers will be as neutral towards your decision as he's being. However, if you return to Lens's workshop at a later time, you'll see that Mastiff is there, alive and well. Speak to him, and he'll thank you for what you did, and tell you that you made the right decision in helping the Ninth.

That wraps up our guide on whether or not to save the Ninth during the "The Lost Boys" side quest in the early hours of Stalker 2. If you're just starting out, be sure to check out our guides on how to fast travel, how to get more ammo, how to repair, and how to increase your carry weight limit.