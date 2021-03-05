Star Dynasties sure looks like Crusader Kings in space

If you enjoy intrigue and strategy but prefer spaceships to horses, here's a contender for you. Star Dynasties confirms what I think we all secretly fear: that no matter how far humanity progresses we're all just one major catastrophe from throwing up our hands and reverting to feudalism. It looks a lot like Crusader Kings in space, which isn't a bad thing. Star Dynasties enters early access this month with plans for a full release later this year.

Star Dynasties takes place after humanity has settled among the stars, but Earth's destruction plunges civilization back into the galactic version of the dark ages. "As the leader of a faction of star systems, you must seek to ensure the survival and prosperity of your dynasty," Pawley Games say. "Expand your empire, herd your unruly vassals, build political alliances, and navigate a web of agendas, political intrigue and social obligations, to emerge as the dominant power of the galaxy."

You can get more Crusader Kings-y vibes in the early access trailer up above. Marrying off your relatives for political gain? Check. Assassinations? Definitely. Seducing the heir of a neighboring society so you can one day rule it too? Obviously.

Pawley Games say that they're planning a relatively short early access period with a full launch intended for later this year. They describe the early access version as "a very stable and (nearly) complete game to play through, so you won't have to worry about hitting a 'wall' where you can't continue until the next update rolls out."

They're planning three major updates during early access which they say are mostly features based on player feedback from alpha and beta tests. The first update will be a story events editor so you can create and share events with other players.

Star Dynasties enters early access over on Steam on March 16th.