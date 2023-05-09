What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Clarity puzzle solution? There is quite a selection of puzzle areas in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and they all present some unique challenges. If you're checking out this guide, it's likely because you need a hand with the Chamber Of Clarity beneath the Untamed Downs on Koboh.

This puzzle has a lot to keep track of, so don't get too frustrated if it takes a bit to figure it out. Read on to learn exactly how to complete the Chamber Of Clarity puzzle in Jedi: Survivor.

You'll find the chamber by following the marker for the rumor called "Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Valley," which you'll get from Toa in Pyloon's Saloon after you recruit her to join the bar family. And, if you need a little help navigating your way to this point, be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough for a little help.

On your Holomap, you'll find this rumor marked in Untamed Downs, but the puzzle sort of begins before even reaching the entrance. You'll see climbable vines hanging in an area you can't immediately reach. Mount the Nekko and use the boost from the creature to grab the vines. (You'll have to unlock the ability to tame the Nekko to access the chamber.)

Climb around the corner and jump to the next set of vines, leading you to the chamber.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Clarity puzzle solution

This puzzle requires moving a set of blocks in a series to make your way to the final destination. We've outlined the steps needed to complete it here.

When you arrive in the main part of the chamber, use the Force to move the block on your left immediately as you arrive and use it as a platform to cross ahead of you.

You'll then see a block to your left affixed to a long pole. Use the Force to pull this toward the left. (If you push it to the right, you'll need to go to the grate to your right to peek through and pull it back toward you.)

Then, push the block to the right, quickly jumping on the climbing vines. Note that the vines extend around the edge of the block, so you'll need to climb around and continue to ride to ensure you won't get pushed off when the block passes the wall. Once you've completed this, push the block back to its original position, though you can do this at any point over the next few steps.

Once you get past this area, you'll see another block you can pull out from the wall, which has a Sense Echo behind it. Pull it out, and quickly jump to the vines affixed to it to climb to the top and jump up on the platform above, where you'll see another Sense Echo.

behind it. Pull it out, and quickly jump to the vines affixed to it to climb to the top and jump up on the platform above, where you'll see another Sense Echo. Follow this platform around and jump over the gaps, using the running wall and then opening a door that will allow you to use your Force abilities to pull open another door across a gap that will be too far to jump.

Once you've opened this door, you'll need to pull the second block out again, using the climbing vines to climb on top of it and then quickly turning around to get into the door you just opened (which, for reference, is above the grate that you peeked through at the beginning of the puzzle).

Check out the Sense Echo, and then push the final block, which will cause it to land on the ground a level below. This creates a platform that you can then use to reach a pole extruding from the walls. You'll latch on to this and then climb on top of it. If you've pushed the first block back to its original location, it will act as a platform you can now use to reach the final area of the puzzle, which will also grant you the Fellowship perk.

