Looking for the best Speeder upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws? With several new planets to explore, the best way to travel in Star Wars Outlaws is by Speeder. The Speeder you first get via the main questline can be a bit tough to control at first, however, so you'll need to know what the best Speeder upgrades are and how to get them.

Below we've gathered a list of the best Speeder upgrades to prioritise first along with a rundown of how to actually upgrade it in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to upgrade the Speeder

Like the Trailblazer, you can see all available Speeder upgrades and customise its appearance via the 'Vehicles' tab in the Star Wars Outlaws main menu. These upgrades will cost a range of Credits as well as various material components which you can pick up across the worlds (in particular, within syndicate and imperial bases).

Once you have the required materials, you can get the upgrade fitted to your Speeder by visiting a Speeder garage. These are indicated by the bike and spanner symbols on the map and can be found in most of the major cities in the game. The first you're likely to encounter is the Speeder garage near the landing dock in Mirogana city.

Look for this symbol when searching for a Speeder Garage. You cannot equip upgrades via the main menu. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

There may be rarer parts that you can only get by stealing from syndicate bases or by trading with syndicate merchants. You'll only be able to buy their special stock if you have a good reputation with their associated syndicate, however, so make sure you're taking contracts to improve your relationships.

You'll unlock contract options once you get far enough into the main story to complete the 'Underworld', 'New Tricks' and 'False Flag' quests.

Best Speeder upgrades

You can also change the Speeder appearance at a garage if you have picked up other paint jobs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The best Speeder upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws to prioritise first are:

CP-O Steering System

Duralumin Chassis

Repulsion Blast Coil

CP-O Steering System

Perhaps you're better at handling motors than me (an easy enough feat) but I found the Speeder to be quite difficult to grasp at first. The controls seem to veer widely to the left and right unless you have the deftest touch.

With that in mind, I recommend prioritising Speeder upgrades that improve the overall handling quality of the experience. The CP-O Steering System increases the maximum turn angle of the speeder but also increases the responsiveness of the Speeder's turning when fully upgraded.

Duralumin Chassis

If, like me, you're crashing into almost all the rocks and other bits of terrain also consider upgrading the Duralumin Chassis for improved damage resistance. Even if you're an expert driver, you'll often be chased by pirates, thugs or imperials whilst traversing the worlds so a durable Speeder is a must.

Repulsion Blast Coil

Perhaps the most useful and fun upgrade is the Repulsion Blast Coil. This allows you to perform a jump ability on the Speeder and clear past small obstructions in the process. It's worth picking up if you prefer to take shortcuts rather than travel along the main road to quest markers.

Speeder skills

If you want to make Nix happy, unlock and perform the turbo boost skill. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Besides base upgrades to the Speeder itself, you can also unlock Speeder-related skills that will improve your handling of the machine. To gain access to new Speeder skills like the jump or turbo speed boost, you need to discover 'The Mechanic' Expert.

We delve into the location of this Expert within our Experts guide but essentially, to get yourself on the right track and find the Expert, you need to complete the 'Underworld' and 'New Tricks' main quests. Then, you need to speak to Danka at the cantina in Jaunta's Hope to gather the first round of intel leading to their location.

That rounds up our guide on the best Speeder upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to getting a Slicing Kit to unlock new terminals or see our guide to the best Trailblazer upgrades and smooth out your traversal off-world as well. If you're short on cash, be sure to also see our tips to making Credits fast in-game.