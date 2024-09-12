Looking for the best syndicate in Star Wars Outlaws? Star Wars Outlaws has a total of four syndicates that rule their respective territories across the galaxy. These are Crimson Dawn, the Pykes, the Ashiga Clan and the Hutt Cartel.

During your playthrough of Star Wars Outlaws you'll encounter each syndicate and will perform jobs for them to earn reputation. The better your reputation with a syndicate, the more perks you'll have with them like discounted merchant prices, fast travel points and free access to their bases. There is also a reward chart for each syndicate which will give you prizes for each significant reputation increase.

If you're wondering which of them is the best syndicate to join first, we have you covered along with our picks for the best syndicate overall and mid-game onwards. Below we've detailed each syndicate, the perks they offer and the pros and cons of prioritising them first.

In this guide:

Best syndicate to join first

The Pykes control the largest portion of Toshara, the first planet you visit in Star Wars Outlaws.

When starting a game of Star Wars Outlaws arguably the best syndicate to gain reputation with first is the Pyke syndicate. This is because they own more territory on Toshara and have a strong presence across the galaxy in general.

Of course, you should aim to form an 'Excellent' relationship with all syndicates but at least for the first few quests, you'll have an easier time of it by prioritising the Pykes. Along with their territory count, there is a Sabacc table in the Mirogana Pyke cardroom. Winning at this table will award you with the Free Draw, Markdown, and General Audit Shift Tokens.

The quickest way you can ally with the Pykes early is by choosing them for the Eleera or Gorak choice as part of the 'Underworld' main quest and also choosing to return Gorak's Ring.

By completing the 'False Flag' main quest you'll unlock Contract Brokers. Contract Brokers offer side quests for you to complete in return for Credits and favour with a particular clan. Completing these will rarely give you a negative reputation score with other clans (unlike main quest choices) so these are the easiest ways to earn favour amongst all of them at once and unlock all rewards.

Remember that you can access all known Contract Brokers and offered Contracts via the main terminal in the lounge section of the Trailblazer.

Best syndicate for mid-game

You'll get Ashiga missions on other planets but their only base is on Kijimi.

Once you unlock hyperspace travel after completing 'The Wreck' main quest, you'll be offered a chance to journey to Kijimi. This is where the Ashiga Clan mostly operates, so they are one of the best syndicates in the mid-game of Star Wars Outlaws.

If you're looking to unlock all reputation rewards across all syndicates, I recommend prioritising the Ashiga Clan as soon as you meet them as they have significantly fewer Contracts, territories and quest opportunities than other clans. This is due to their insular nature and concentration on Kijimi.

A major opportunity to score a good reputation with the Ashiga Clan happens during 'The Broker' quest (offered by Danka once you complete the 'Safecracker' main quest). During this, you'll be offered the chance to keep a pearl precious to the clan or hand it over to the Ashiga.

You can also earn large reputation points with the Ashiga by siding with the Ashiga Queen during 'The Hive' quest. The other option will not garner you negative points with the clan but it will give you a reputation boost with Crimson Dawn instead.

On the flip side, the Hutt Cartel have a huge dominance on Tatooine. If you're gearing up to visit Tatooine first, I suggest you perform a few Contracts for Verrick first. Verrick can be found relatively early on in the game at Makal's and then Jaunta's Hope (Toshara). Try to get to 'Good' standing with the Hutts before journeying to Tatooine, otherwise, you're in for a tricky time when travelling across the planet.

What is the best syndicate in Star Wars Outlaws?

Crimson Dawn are the most rogue of the other syndicates and primarily operate from the shadows, pulling the strings of larger plots.

Overall, the choice for the best syndicate in Star Wars Outlaws will vary drastically from player to player. From a playstyle standpoint, I got the most use out of the Crimson Dawn rewards. Star Wars Outlaws focuses on stealth more than you may initially think. In fact, some missions are stealth-locked and you'll get an instant fail when caught. I found that the stealth-enhancing gear was the most useful in this regard, especially when infiltrating other syndicate territories to fulfil Contracts.

However, the other syndicates are worth considering based on the following factors:

Pyke: Have the most territories across the different planets and space. Have a good range of Contract Brokers, Merchants and Sabaac cardrooms.

Have the most territories across the different planets and space. Have a good range of Contract Brokers, Merchants and Sabaac cardrooms. Crimson Dawn: Have the best syndicate rewards. Have a good range of Contract Brokers, Merchants and black market merchants. The Slicer Expert mission requires access to Crimson Dawn territory.

Have the best syndicate rewards. Have a good range of Contract Brokers, Merchants and black market merchants. The Slicer Expert mission requires access to Crimson Dawn territory. Hutt Cartel: Are essential for traversing Tatooine without harassment.

Are essential for traversing Tatooine without harassment. Ashiga Clan: Are only based on Kijimi so opportunities to earn a reputation with them are rarer.

All syndicate rewards

Although the Hutts do not have territory on Toshara, you can fulfil contracts for them early on in the game via the Contract Broker Verrick.

The best syndicate for you will depend largely on what type of playstyle you have. Here are all the rewards for achieving max reputation with all syndicates and which playstyles they benefit the most (note that you can achieve max reputation with all syndicates at once):

Syndicate Territories Rewards Playstyle Pyke Toshara and Akiva Imperial set The Imperial set maximises the potential of the power setting of the Blaster and provides Adrenaline upgrades. Fit for an all-rounder build. Crimson Dawn Toshara and Kijimi Crimson Reign set Increases stealth capabilities and Adrenaline gain when performing stealth takedowns. Best suited for stealth builds. Hutt Cartel Tatooine and Akiva Boonta Brawler set Increases ammo capacity for picked up weapons and grenades and reduces damage taken when sprinting and from explosions. Best suited for a melee-based build that uses grenades a lot. Ashiga Clan Kijimi Kijimi Explorer set Increases health and reduces damage from multiple sources. This set is good for a tank build looking to take less damage and trigger supercooling more often.

That rounds up our guide on the best syndicate in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our list of tips for making Credits fast or our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.