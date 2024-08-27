Best Trailblazer ship upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws

Looking for the best Trailblazer upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws? The Trailblazer is Kay Vess's trusty ship, navigating her across the galaxy in Star Wars Outlaws. Although, it requires a fair few upgrades before it's in fighting shape.

If you've just unlocked the upgrade menu and are a bit lost or you're wondering how to even access the upgrades, we have you covered. Below is an explainer of how to unlock Trailblazer upgrades along with a list of the best upgrades to prioritise first in your playthrough.

How to upgrade the Trailblazer

There are various upgrades for the Trailblazer that affect things like speed, missiles, durability and capacity. These all require Credits and specific upgrade materials that you can gather as you complete various jobs in Star Wars Outlaws (or from bartering with syndicate merchants if you have a good reputation with them).

To see how far you are progressing towards an upgrade, navigate to the 'Vehicles' tab from the main menu and select the Trailblazer. Once you have enough materials to perform an upgrade, you must visit a ship mechanic to install them. There is usually a ship mechanic in every major city, represented by a ship and spanner icon on the map.

Ship Mechanics will be unavailable until you progress the main storyline and get the Trailblazer back up-and-running. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

There is one such mechanic near the docking bay in Mirogana and another near the landing pad in Jaunta's Hope.

The upgrade menu will only become available once you progress through the main story enough to have completed the 'Underworld' quest and have gathered the fuel injectors Waka needs to repair the ship.

Complete the following 'New Tricks' mission from Danka and you'll get the chance to take the Trailblazer into space. Unfortunately, it takes a bit more work into the main story to get to true galactic travel.

Best Trailblazer upgrades

You can use the main 'Vehicle' menu to check your upgrade progress but cannot equip the upgrades here. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The best Trailblazer upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws to prioritise first are:

H-RD Duralloy Hull

C-K10A Rapid Fire Cannon

C-10 Plasburst Cannon

H-RD Duralloy Hull

The main Trailblazer upgrade types to familiarise yourself with are weaponry, defence, propulsion and passive systems. Of these, the H-RD Duralloy Hull is pretty much a must-have. This is mostly due to its auto-repair function that can help you keep the ship intact automatically in combat without you having to juggle systems.

C-K10A Rapid Fire Cannon

As you traverse space there will be plenty of pirates, opposing syndicate thugs and imperial troops that will pick a fight with the Trailblazer. As such, you'll want to also kit the ship out with advanced weaponry like the C-K10A Rapid Fire Cannon that fires at multiple targets at once.

C-10 Plasburst Cannon

Similar to the previous upgrade, the C-10 Plasburst Cannon is a fantastic offensive option if you're tired of being bombarded by pirates in space. This upgrade equips the ship with the ability to deal a charged shot at foes for increased damage.

If you need help getting specialised parts for ship upgrades, look to the 'Faction Stock' section within any merchant's menu. To shop from this contraband inventory, you'll need to pick up contracts from syndicates and build a good reputation with them. You can also visit the black market in Mirogana for occasional ship parts or raid imperial and syndicate bases.

That rounds up our guide to the best Trailblazer upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Speeder upgrades, tips to make Credits fast or our guide to all Expert locations in the game and gain new skills for Kay Vess.