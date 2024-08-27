How to access the black market in Star Wars Outlaws

Looking for access to the black market in Star Wars Outlaws? As you explore the first major city in Star Wars Outlaws - Mirogana on Toshara - you may encounter a shady individual selling black market items.

The only issue is, he won't sell to you unless you have the password. To find out the black market password and gain entry to the shop vendor, see our instructions below.

Black market location

The black market in Mirogana is located down an alleyway to the east of the Mirogana Market. From the fast travel point outside of Makal's Gambling Parlour, follow these steps to get to the black market:

Head north and follow the path around to the main market area. Turn right at the Pyke merchant and continue east. Turn right at the stairway that leads to the upper level, down the alley. Follow the alley until you reach the black market merchant.

The black market may offer usually rare-to-find Speeder and Trailblazer upgrade pieces. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

If you speak to the vendor, he will tell you that he doesn't trade with individuals who aren't friends. You'll need to do some sleuthing to get the special black market password before proceeding.

It's worth noting that the vendor is affiliated with the Crimson Dawn faction so a good reputation with them will earn you discounted prices at the black market and will perhaps forgo the need for a password altogether.

Black market password

Travel back up the alleyway towards Mirogana Market and follow these steps to get the black market password:

Take the stairs near the eastern exit, near the dumpsters. Follow the walkway to the west and enter the bar area here. Lean against the bar to eavesdrop on the conversation next to you. The bar patrons will reveal the password, 'I'm a friend of Arlo'. Return to the black market merchant.

Arlo is now a friend to all of us. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Now, you should have free access to Lalini's shop and you'll be able to return whenever you like. You can also give him any incriminating data you find from jobs to improve your reputation with the Crimson Dawn syndicate or shop from his 'Factions Stock' if you already have a 'Good' rep with them.

It's worth picking up any Intel pieces he has as these will lead you to loot locations and unique items like the Ruffian Jacket piece.

That rounds up our guide on getting the black market password in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world.