Looking for the BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger in Star Wars Outlaws? The BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger is a unique Blaster upgrade part in Star Wars Outlaws needed to completely max out the Light Plasma branch.

Once unlocked, it allows Kay to increase the damage dealt with each shot of the Plasma Blaster setting. Although the other materials needed for the upgrade are common enough, the BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger is a unique item in the game. Read below for a full walkthrough detailing how to get the BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger in Star Wars Outlaws.

BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger location

The BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger is located on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws. Specifically, you need to travel to Typhon's Rock within the centre of the map in the Lost Steppe Region.

You'll also need a tool "capable of destroying rocks" to proceed. The tool in question is the Ion mode on your Blaster which you'll get during the 'New Tricks' main quest.

To access the cave entrance inside Typhon's Rock, travel to the east of the rock. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

From Typhon's Rock, follow these steps to get the BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger:

Travel to the map location indicated in the image above (east of Typhon's Rock). Here, there will be a yellow cliff face to climb up, with pink flowers on either side of it. Continue up the next couple of ledges until you see a white and yellow sign ahead. This indicates a grapple point above. Grapple upwards and climb up the next cliff wall. Ahead will be a broken satellite dish and other rubble. Walk around to the right of the dish and southeast around the cliff. As you turn the corner you'll see a cave opening. Proceed forward. There will be powerful gusts of wind which will knock Kay backwards. As such, you'll need to hug the sides of the cave to avoid the wind. You won't have enough time between gusts to do the journey in one go. Use the wall for shelter. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft There is a piece of the cave that juts out to the left that you can use to shelter from the wind. Once the first blast subsides, run forward and drop down into a ditch below. These points are highlighted in the image above. Grapple down into the cave below. The Ion Blaster mode will be the third one along. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft Switch to your Ion mode on your Blaster and shoot through the wall directly ahead. Continue through the small tunnel. Inside the small clearing ahead, drop down onto the lower level and continue through the next tunnel to the west. Within the next clearing there will be some lootable items by the lantern ahead. Pick these up and then grapple down the hole in the cave floor. Once below, you'll be in Flyer Ridge. A huge cavern within the heart of Typhon's Rock. Walk around the ledge to the right and once it reaches a dead end, turn around and climb up the yellow-painted platforms behind you. Once you're near the lantern there will be a vent. Use your Ion Blaster mode to destroy the rock blocking the vent and then proceed through it. Rocks speckled with yellow can usually be blasted with your Ion Blaster setting. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft Grapple across to the ledge opposite, then grapple again to the next. Ahead there will be a crevice with which wind will burst out from. You'll need to climb up the right inner wall, then jump to the left. Time this section carefully as the wind can knock you down. Once you're above, walk across the next pathway but watch out for a mini wind current ahead. Drop down to the next platform and climb another yellow cliff. Go forward into a dark cave northwards. Follow this cave around until Kay slips and starts to slide downwards. As she approaches a cliff, jump onto it. Make your way up and across to the next grapple point. Drop down from the grapple point. Stand on the black rectangle on the ground. This is the top of an elevator. Look southeast to the large rock cluster ahead, turn on your Ion Blaster mode and destroy the rocks in front of the vent behind this cluster. Command Nix to hold open the vent, then switch to the Stun Blaster mode. Shoot the power node inside and it will lift the elevator upwards to the platform above. The Stun setting on your Blaster can spark electric currents back into dead power nodes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft Once you're above, loot the various materials. Make sure you pick up the Ancient Hunter Carving Charm from the black and yellow box. Walk towards the north and you'll see a cliff and a red barrier beyond. Loot the chest to the left of this platform for the BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger. Continue forward and push the button to the left of the door to dispel the barrier. This is your exit.

Once you have the BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger you can install the Light Damage upgrade via the Blaster Workbench in the Trailblazer. You'll also need 15 Silvian Iron and 6 MG-2 Power Exceeders for the upgrade.

If you need more components, remember to check with merchants. In particular, you can shop from 'faction stock' with merchants affiliated with a particular syndicate if you have a good reputation with them.

That rounds up our guide on getting the BT-009S Fast Shot Trigger in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our list of tips for making Credits fast or our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.