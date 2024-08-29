Star Wars Outlaws: Counterfeit Credits quest walkthrough

Looking to complete the Counterfeit Credits quest in Star Wars Outlaws? As you explore the different syndicate regions in Star Wars Outlaws, you may come across the 'Counterfeit Credits' intel.

A Pyke member within the Pyke Cardroom in Mirogana City will task you with finding the source of an influx of Counterfeit Credits. With the fear of imperial backlash, finding the source will boost your reputation with the Pyke gang.

Alternatively, you can give the information you learned to an opposing gang. For a full walkthrough of the 'Counterfeit Credits' quest, see below. We've also included all rewards and the best outcomes for the quest, depending on who you give the information to.

Counterfeit Credits quest steps

Once you pick up the Counterfeit Credits quest from the Pyke member in the Pyke Cardroom, you will be directed to a 'Market Trader' who might have more information. You're advised to shop around the market to find their identity. Follow these steps to progress the Counterfeit Credits quest or click here to skip to the reward section with details of both quest outcomes.

Head to Hen Puon's shop in the Mirogana Market. Sell any valuable to the Market Trader here. After speaking to him, you'll be directed to the Soup Kitchen. This is the entrance into the Crimson Dawn region located north of the Mirogana Market. Head inside the kitchen, either through the main entrance or via a vent to the left of the Soup Kitchen sign if you have a poor reputation with Crimson Dawn. Access the fan by the landing bay. You can use Nix to hold down the lever to the right of the fan. Move into the fan, down a ladder and towards a chest opposite the Crimson Dawn vault. Choose to either side with the Pykes or Crimson Dawn. Depending on your choice, return to the Pyke quest-giver or speak to Eleera outside the Soup Kitchen.

Market Trader location

Head towards the green lights in the Mirogana Market district. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

To save you spending an unnecessary amount of Credits, simply go to Hen Puon's shop within the Mirogana Market. Once you sell him something from your inventory (any 'safe to sell' valuables' will do) Kay will confront him for having fake Credits.

After some light questioning he will reveal that he got the Credits after dropping off a delivery to a 'Soup Kitchen'. This is where you'll need to head to next.

Soup Kitchen location

There's almost always another way into a syndicate area. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The 'Soup Kitchen' is actually a front and the entrance is in the Crimson Dawn district of Mirogana City (north on the map). To enter this region you can either walk through the beaded curtain guarded by two thugs or, if you don't have a high enough reputation with the gang, you can enter via a vent to the right of the soup kitchen sign.

Once inside, make your way to the main landing bay. This is a restricted area, so use the platforms to the right of the main steps to get there. Distract and dispatch the guards in your way and move towards the large fan. Command Nix to hold the lever on the console box to the right of the fan, then enter into the pipe beyond.

Move down the ladder and you'll be outside the Crimson Dawn vault. Here, you can interact with the crate at the end of the table to progress the quest.

Best Counterfeit Credits rewards

You won't lose reputation with the opposing syndicate in this choice. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Once you find the Credits you'll have two options, either tell the Pykes the truth of their origins (return to the quest-giver) or warn Crimson Dawn that their operation is no longer a secret (speak to Eleera outside the kitchen). Once you make this choice at the crate, you cannot change your mind. Below are the rewards for each choice:

Tell the Pykes: This will increase your reputation with the Pykes slightly (one green arrow) and you will get 250 Credits.

This will increase your reputation with the Pykes slightly (one green arrow) and you will get 250 Credits. Warn Crimson Dawn: This will increase your reputation with Crimson Dawn significantly (two green arrows).

Should you choose Crimson Dawn or the Pykes?

The choice is yours but we recommend siding with Crimson Dawn on this one. This is due to the larger reputation you earn, which is more helpful in the long run than a few Credits (especially if you're a deft hand at Sabacc).

If you want a slight bump to your reputation with the Pykes, you can get the same amount by fulfilling any of the Pyke contracts with a contract broker. Remember that you can access all broker contracts via your terminal on the Trailblazer.

That rounds up our guide on the Counterfeit Credits quest in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our list of tips for making Credits fast or our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.