Should you choose Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws?

Wondering if you should choose Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws? After infiltrating Gorak's base in Star Wars Outlaws, you'll receive information that there is an informant working to overthrow Gorak.

As part of the 'Underworld' main quest you'll also meet Eleera, an agent for the rival gang, Crimson Dawn. If you're wondering whether you should save the information for Gorak or tell Eleera, we have all quest outcomes below along with our opinion on the best choice to make.

Eleera or Gorak?

As mentioned above, when returning the 'Underworld' quest into Danka, you'll meet Eleera. You'll have the following choice to make:

Tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor: You'll gain a significant amount of reputation with Crimson Dawn (three green arrows) and 250 Credits.

You'll gain a significant amount of reputation with Crimson Dawn (three green arrows) and 250 Credits. Save the information for Gorak: You'll gain a significant amount of reputation with the Pykes (three green arrows) and 250 Credits.

Whichever option you choose, Eleera will give you the fuel injector's Waka needs for the Trailblazer. 'The Traitor' quest will also commence later on in the game and you'll receive another chance to side with either the Crimson Dawn or Pykes. Your decision won't impact the story in any way, you'll just be able to walk freely in certain areas depending on your choice.

Should you tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak?

Ultimately, this choice won't affect story outcomes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

I recommend siding with the Pykes for this one. Mostly because they control more land around Mirogana, so it'll be easier for you to fulfil early missions. The Pyke presence on Toshara can be a real pain if you're in their bad books as they'll initiate full-scale Speeder chases if you're caught on their land.

Ultimately, this choice will vary from player to player as it greatly depends on how your standing is with both syndicates. Check your reputation via the main menu before handing in the quest. If you're halfway across the 'poor' meter, the reputation you gain from this quest will be enough to land you in the 'good' zone. This means you'll be able to access syndicate fast travel points, enter their territories freely and get better prices from their merchants (plus, shop from merchant's faction stock).

If you have similar standing with both syndicates the choice boils down to the following factors:

Part of the questline to find 'The Slicer' expert takes place in Crimson Dawn territory (this is important if you're looking for an upgraded Slicing Kit).

There is a Sabacc table in Pyke territory where you can earn a new Shift Token.

The Pykes have more territories on Toshara.

The black market is associated with Crimson Dawn, so you'll get better prices from them.

The Crimson Dawn reputation rewards centre more around improving stealth, whereas the Pyke rewards upgrade Adrenaline and other melee abilities.

Don't worry too much about your choice. Once you progress through the story and finish the 'False Flag' quest, you'll unlock other Contract Brokers. Fulfilling Contracts for the syndicates will quickly earn you a 'good' reputation with them all and it is possible to have an excellent reputation with all syndicates at once.

That rounds up our guide on choosing between Eleera and Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our list of tips for making Credits fast.