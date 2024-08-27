Looking for all Expert locations in Star Wars Outlaws? Experts in Star Wars Outlaws are special individuals spread across numerous planets who can teach Kay Vess new skills or improve existing ones like 'Slicing' (hacking into terminals) using blasters, upgrading the Speeder and more.

To locate these Experts (accessible via the 'Abilities' tab in the main menu), you'll need to pick up hints and gather intel from various sources. If you're eager to upgrade Kay's skills as quickly as possible we have listed all the Expert locations in Star Wars Outlaws we've encountered thus far below.

In this guide:

More Experts to follow soon...

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Bartender location

You'll get access to the 'Bartender' Expert first in Star Wars Outlaws. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Starting with an easy one, you'll meet 'The Bartender' almost straight away when beginning Star Wars Outlaws. The Bartender is Bram, owner of the local bar in Canto Bight, Cantonica.

Bram specialises in melee skills. I recommend unlocking these as soon as possible in your playthrough. In particular, the 'Fast-Talk' skill can allow you to distract enemies for a short period of time when caught sneaking, earning you a chance to act before alarms are sounded. The 'I Know Someone' skill is also a great one to keep an eye on, and you can unlock it pretty quickly once you discover the world of Toshara.

This skill allows you to fulfil personal requests for merchants, earning you more credits and building your reputation as you go.

The Mechanic location

Speeder upgrades will vastly improve your on-world traversal experience. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The Mechanic specialises in Speeder upgrades. To find out their location, you must follow these steps:

Progress through the main story until you finish the 'Underworld' and 'New Tricks' quests. This will take you to Jaunta's Hope, where Danka will reveal that there is both a 'mechanic' and 'slicer' expert on Toshara. Speak to the bartender at Jaunta's Hope. They will reveal that someone who knows The Mechanic (named Selo) is located in a windfishing settlement called Kadua. Travel to Kadua at the far west of Mirogana Valley, outside of Mirogana city. Speak to the two mechanics in the area and they will direct you to a cliff northeast of Jaunta's Hope where Selo has set up shop. Once you reach Selo she will give you the coordinates for a wind farm west of the Boulder Forest. Travel there to steal the component she needs to upgrade the Speeder.

How to get the Speeder component

Once you've reached the coordinates, place the magnetic disruptors on the terminal outside and run into the vent. Follow the passage around until you get to a large drop, the trick here is to use your Speeder to make the jump down (you can call your Speeder to you with the Y key on PC). Once you enter the industrial chamber with twin fans, send Nix to press the button beyond the barrier, which will then lower it. Travel through the vent into another fan room. Run past the fans on the walkway when they temporarily stop. Drop down a level, then use the stun setting on your Blaster to shoot the power node in front of you. Climb across the yellow fan grates and piping on the wall until you're at the next walkway. Climb up the yellow pipe to the right, then make your way towards the fan - timing it so you don't get hit when it turns on. Jump down two consecutive pipe holes, then squeeze through the opening. Wait until the walls recede then walk across the walkway to the next set of fans. Shoot two more power nodes then grapple across to the next section. Make your way across more piping and watch out for more bursting walls. You'll need to climb up the pipes beyond this walkway and then use these protruding walls as platforms to hop across. Once done, make your way up to the next vent. Extract the accelerator from the main computer, then grapple your way out to the large fans which are now immobile. Return to Selo, she will upgrade your Speeder with a speed boost and you'll be able to unlock more skills from her via the 'Abilities' menu.

The Slicer location

Completing the quest to recruit Aila will get you a new and improved Slicing Kit.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

As with The Mechanic above, to start the quest to find The Slicer you must first make decent progress through the main questline. Once you complete the 'Underworld' and 'New Tricks' quests and gather the smugger's cache for Danka near Jaunta's Hope, she will tell you about the two Experts. To find the location of The Slicer you must follow these steps:

Travel to the map marker indicated by Danka, inside Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana. The two people who have the intel are by one of the exits, lean on the bar to overhear their conversation. This will give you the name of The Slicer - Aila Bren - and her contact's location on the landing bay in the Crimson Dawn district of Mirogana. You'll be able to enter the district freely if you have a good reputation with the syndicate. Pass through the beaded archway guarded by two soldiers via the kitchen to the north of the market district in Mirogana. Otherwise, you'll have to sneak in via the vent located around the corner, in the red steamy maintenance room (this will take you to the kitchen storeroom). Inside the district you'll need to make your way to the landing pad to speak to the contact. This area is restricted so you'll need to sneak to the centre but once there, you should be able to speak to him without alerting the guards. Upon speaking to him and Aila, she will give you coordinates and ask you to bring her an Imperial Code Sequencer. Travel to the coordinates within the northwest of the Southern Falls region on Toshara. Be careful if you're wanted as it is within Galactic Empire boundaries. The Code Sequencer is on a technician. You'll need to steal it from them using Nix. The person you're looking for is in a grey uniform and can be tagged using the binoculars feature. Once you have it, travel to Aila's coordinates. She will be located within the same region but further to the southeast. Make your way to the parking garage within the compound - there is a route via the nearby cliff to the right of the main entrance which will take you over the top of the compound. Once inside, speak to Aila and exit via the vent to her left, install the sequencer onto the turret on the roof. Make your way to the main tower, taking advantage of the now distracted Stormtroopers. Within the tower, access the main computer then escape the compound. Meet Aila's contact at Makal's back at Mirogana.

Now you'll be able to unlock more of The Slicer's skills such as smoke bombs, quieter running when sneaking, sneak shots and more. You'll also be able to hack or 'slice' with devices without terminals now.

That rounds up our guide on all Expert locations in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Trailblazer upgrades and give your ship a fighting chance when exploring the galaxy. If you're strapped for cash, be sure to also check out our guide to making Credits fast.