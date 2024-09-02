Star Wars Outlaws Fathier Racing explained

Wondering how to win Fathier Races in Star Wars Outlaws? Fathier Races are one of many mini-games in Star Wars Outlaws that can earn you a nice supply of Credits. You can especially rely on Fathier Races if you come across tips for 'Fixed Races'.

These tips give out information on who the next winning Fathier will be, ensuring that you can reliably bet big and win big. Below, we'll go through the rules of Fathier Racing, explain how it works, and - most importantly - where you can get Fathier tips to cheat your way to more Credits.

Fathier Racing explained

There is usually a Fathier table in every major city in Star Wars Outlaws. Here, there will be a hologram of a track and several Fathiers queueing up for a race. You can scroll through the contestants and bet on the one you think will win the race.

Of course, the more you bet, the more Credits you will win if your Fathier wins the race. There are several important bits of information to take into account when picking a Fathier to bet on:

Form: The best Fathiers to bet on have either blue or green form bars. Avoid any that are 'Struggling' or displaying negative, tired emotions. 'Focused', 'Competitive' and 'Well-Rested' are good forms to watch out for.

The best Fathiers to bet on have either blue or green form bars. Avoid any that are 'Struggling' or displaying negative, tired emotions. 'Focused', 'Competitive' and 'Well-Rested' are good forms to watch out for. Race History: This shows where the Fathier has placed in the previous few races. A Fathier that has consistently placed first is usually a safe bet, as long as their form is also good.

This shows where the Fathier has placed in the previous few races. A Fathier that has consistently placed first is usually a safe bet, as long as their form is also good. Age: Fathiers range from ages 1-4. Usually, the younger Fathiers have more of a chance if they are in a good form.

Fathiers range from ages 1-4. Usually, the younger Fathiers have more of a chance if they are in a good form. Popularity: Fathiers that have a higher popularity or odds will offer less of a reward. Essentially, the higher the risk the higher reward. This goes against the previous details as a Fathier with a good mood and history is likely to have good odds too. See the number to the right side of the Fathier's name for this value.

As always, it's a gamble between choosing a good candidate and going for one less likely to win but with a higher payout. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Once you have found a Fathier that meets more than one or all of the above, select them and place your bet. Ultimately, the race is down to chance but if you follow the above recommendations you will improve your chances of winning exponentially. There is a sure way to win at these games, however. That is by placing a bet on a 'Fixed Race'.

Where to get Fixed Race tips

A 'Fixed Race' is one that has already determined the winner. To access a Fixed Race you'll need to pick up a tip first. Within Mirogana City there are two places we've encountered that have datapads containing Fathier tips on them. These are:

Outside the Crimson Dawn Vault: Located north of the Market District, behind a soup kitchen. The vault requires you to walk to the landing bay in the area, and climb through the fans (use Nix to disable the fans via a console to the right of them).

Located north of the Market District, behind a soup kitchen. The vault requires you to walk to the landing bay in the area, and climb through the fans (use Nix to disable the fans via a console to the right of them). Outside the Pyke Vault: Located east of the Mirogana Market. Climb through a vent within the alleyway north of the heavily armoured guards outside of the green-lit doorway.

If you're caught in restricted areas the syndicate will throw you out almost instantly. See the Pyke Vault pictured (left) and Crimson Dawn Vault (right). | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Each major syndicate has a vault which contains 5,000 credits and a unique syndicate-themed Speeder skin. To get inside the vaults you'll need three keycards which are scattered across the planet and nearby system.

Luckily, the Fathier fixed race tips are just outside of the vault. You simply have to sneak into the respective bases and pick up the datapads. Then, the next time you go to a Fathier Race in-game, there will be orange text in the top-right of the screen that marks the race as fixed.

Fixed Races are an easy way to score extra Credits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Remember to take a screenshot of the Fathier tip as it will contain clues as to the winner's identity. For example, it may state that the next winner will be the youngest competitor or one that has previously come 4th.

It's worth noting that we have an in-depth walkthrough of all syndicate vaults if you haven't encountered them yet. You can also re-visit these datapads and they will update with new tips. This means you can take advantage of and re-use this in-game mechanic more than once.

