Star Wars Outlaws gets two story DLCs featuring Lando and Hondo, but only if you fork out for a special edition

Star Wars Outlaws is out relatively soon and looks relatively exciting, if you're into Ubisoft open worlds and pseudo-Uncharted mechanics with pewpews and dribbly aliens. And if you're excited, prepare to get more excited-er - or more exhausted-er - as Ubi have just unveiled Outlaws' DLC plans for season pass holders. Those DLCs will let you meet "notorious gambler" Lando Calrissian and "veteran pirate" Hondo Ohnaka, who I am definitely familiar with.

The game launches on August 30th and both DLCs will be released after the fact. The first DLC entitled "Wild Card" arrives sometime in Fall of this year, while the second "A Pirate's Fortune" drops sometime in Spring of 2025.

In Wild Card, you'll get embroiled in a "high-stakes Sabacc tournament" where you'll meet Lando, who is a legendary gambler and not home to Ornstein and Smough, or those archers who knock you off those pissing rooftops. And in A Pirate's Fortune, you'll meet Hondo "who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates", and is not a vehicle with a manual transmission, or an old western flick featuring John Wayne.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Now here comes the painful bit. To get access to either of these DLCs, you'll need to purchase a version of the game that comes bundled with the season pass. Right now, it doesn't look like you can purchase the season pass separately… which is dastardly. What this means then, is that if you want both of these DLC packs, you'll need to buy the Gold Edition for £95 or the Ultimate Edition for £115 (for reference, the base game costs £60). Subscribe to Ubisoft+ for £15 a month and it'll grant you access, too. Goodness me, those prices.

Edwin tried Star Wars Outlaws at this year's Geoff Fest and thought it felt about as Han Solo-ish as, well, an Ubisoft open world game. "Again, I think all of this will probably add up into somebody's idea of a good time, specifically a Star Warrior who's not played any Ubisoft games for a while," he wrote. "Bland and unwilling as the mechanics can be, they're an adequate delivery mechanism for the setting."

For more on those prices and a few extra bits on the season pass, Ubisoft's site has the details. Otherwise, you can follow Star Wars Outlaws over on Ubisoft's site as well.