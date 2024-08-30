How to infiltrate Gorak's base in Star Wars Outlaws

Looking to infiltrate Gorak's base in Star Wars Outlaws? Almost as soon as you land in Toshara, you'll be swept up in the explosive politics between the different syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws.

You'll be tasked with finding a way into Gorak's base - the head of the Pyke syndicate on Toshara. The problem is - you won't be able to just walk right into their region until you have a 'good' reputation with them. Luckily for you, there is a secret way into the base.

Join us for a full walkthrough of Gorak's base, including the best route to take to avoid getting caught.

Infiltrate Gorak's base quest steps

Gorak's base is located northeast of the Stormtrooper checkpoint/the main entrance into Mirogana City. To get inside Gorak's base you'll need to follow these steps:

Head through the vent, right of the main Pyke district entrance. Follow the stairs and road leading north. Enter the alleyway to the southeast. Follow the alley around and climb up the yellow grate at the end (right side). Hack into the room above with your Data Spike. Enter the vent. Command Nix to call the turbolift. Walk across the turbolift to a walkway. Command Nix to hit the console button ahead. Jump onto the yellow grating and get to the above platform. Go inside the pipe and command Nix to open the vent to the left. Shoot the nodule inside with the stun setting of your blaster. Continue up the right path with the now stationary fans. Grapple across the room, up the ladders and through the door to the next portion of the Pyke base. Grapple down and head up the walkway south. Turn off the console to the right (next to a power node). Head down to the lower level and walk west up the street to the next console. Turn it off and return up the street to the office entrance. Enter Gorak's office and hack into his terminal.

How to get inside Gorak's Base

If you happen to have a 'good' reputation with the Pykes you can usually enter via the main entrance. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

When triggering this quest you're unlikely to have a 'good' reputation with the Pykes. This means you can't just enter the Pyke district via the main doors. Instead, head through the vent, located to the right of the main entrance (southeast).

Once through, you'll need to head down the main stairs north, avoiding the guards as you go. Continue north, there will be a green-lit door ahead with several heavily armed guards. To avoid these, you can use the crates and sectioned-off area to the left.

Continue up the street, using the pillars to hide Kay. Take a right turn into the alleyway ahead (southeast). Follow this alleyway around and then climb up the yellow grate on the wall to the right.

Look out for the yellow and white signs which indicate climbing or grapple points. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Above, you'll find a room that you can hack into with your Data Spike. Once inside the room, enter the vent. Jump down into the next room and command Nix to call the turbolift via a console on the ground level.

From your position above, use the top of the turbolift to get across the walkway. From here, there will be pieces of broken metal blocking your way forward. Luckily, Nix is small enough to get across so you just need to command them to hit the console button beyond.

Nix is a handy little fellow. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

This will lower the next turbolift, which you can walk across now. Jump directly ahead to the yellow grating and use it to climb up to the higher level. Now, simply jump into the pipe hole and continue forward.

The pipe will split into two directions, to the right is a bunch of fans and the way forward, to the left is a vent you can command Nix to open. Once open, shoot the nodule inside with the stun setting of your blaster.

This will temporarily stop the fans, allowing you to progress (remember to crouch). Enter through the door to the right head down the ladders at the grapple point to explore the room below if you wish. Here, there is a chest containing a Repulsor Drive Adapter, a material needed for certain Speeder upgrades. Now, grapple across the large room beyond (there will be a white and yellow sign to indicate the grapple point).

Continue up the ladders and through the door to the Pyke base. Here, you will be able to see Gorak's office ahead. To access it, however, you need to disable the energy barrier protecting it.

How to enter Gorak's office

As Kay points out, you can run your way through if you wish, but we recommend the stealth approach to keep Kay alive and on somewhat okay terms with the gang. From the starting point, make your way down via one of the grapple points and walk up the walkway. Feel free to disable any alarms you pass and take down any gang members in your way.

If you aren't stealthing, you can shoot the power nodes to blow up these consoles instead. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Move south up the walkway and there will be a console next to a power node. Turn off the console to disable one part of the energy barrier. The next console you need is located on the lower base level to the west, opposite the large room full of monitors and a circular metal well. Once this is disabled, you can return up the street and head into Gorak's office.

All that's left to do is continue through to the office and hack into Gorak's terminal.

