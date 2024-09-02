Should you give back Gorak's Ring in Star Wars Outlaws?

Wondering if you should give Gorak's Ring back or keep it in Star Wars Outlaws? Fairly early on in Star Wars Outlaws you'll meet the menacing Pyke syndicate boss on Mirogana - Gorak.

Being the adorable criminal that they are, Nix will steal Gorak's ring and you'll be able to sell it for a tidy profit. If, however, you wait or happen to see the item description you'll see that Gorak's Ring 'could have some use later'.

Below we'll list all outcomes for Gorak's Ring including what happens if you decide to return the ring or keep it for yourself.

Keep or return Gorak's Ring: All outcomes

After progressing through the main questline and completing the 'False Flag' quest, Gorak will approach Kay and ask her to locate a missing traitor from his gang. During this cutscene, he will also ask for his ring back. You can either:

Give the ring: You earn a slight increase in Pyke reputation (one green arrow).

You earn a slight increase in Pyke reputation (one green arrow). Keep the ring: No decrease in reputation and you'll be free to sell the ring for 500 credits.

Gorak's Ring: Best option

There are many decisions like this one in Star Wars Outlaws which decide Kay's reputation amongst the different syndicates. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

This decision boils down to whether or not you want the credits or reputation. Personally, I went for the increase in reputation. Although 500 credits is a lot at the beginning of the game, there are many more easy ways to make Credits in Star Wars Outlaws. Although the reputation boost is small, it's the equivalent of fulfilling a minor syndicate Contract.

If you do decide you want the money instead, you're best off selling it right away as soon as Nix steals it. This is because there is no loss of reputation, you can get the Credits earlier, and you may not trigger 'The Traitor' quest if you choose to frame Crimson Dawn instead via the 'False Flag' mission.

That rounds up our guide on Gorak's Ring in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.