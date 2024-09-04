How to complete Jet Kordo's Legacy in Star Wars Outlaws

Looking for Jet Kordo's Legacy in Star Wars Outlaws? After completing 'The Wreck' main quest in Star Wars Outlaws, ND-5 will give Kay a Holotracker containing a treasure map of sorts that leads to a legendary smuggler's score.

Without map markers to help you, it can be easy to get lost straight away when trying to track down Jet Kordo's Legacy. Luckily, we have the treasure location listed below along with all the steps you need to take to complete this quest.

Jet Kordo's Legacy: Holotracker location

When you bring up the Holotracker, you'll notice that the marker is placed near a large rock formation. The largest rock on Toshara is Typhon's Rock within the Lost Steppe region, so it makes sense to start there.

The smuggler symbol is similar to the syndicate sigils in the 'Reputation' menu. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Follow the map image above to a little tower structure west of Typhon's Rock. From here, look for a small rock marked with the smuggler's symbol. Kay will be able to zone in on the tracker from here and follow the frequency to locate the Vault.

Jet Kordo's Vault location

From the rock with the smuggler's symbol, drop down the cliff and make your way towards the makeshift arch southwards. Follow the path forward and you'll notice that it skirts around a cave opening with a little pond. Drop down into the pond and continue through the cave.

The Holotracker will beep loudly when you're nearing the rock's vicinity. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

From the cave opening, there will be a little rock with a holodisk slot (walk around the left-side corner where the lamp is). Now, you simply need to interact with this rock and a ladder will drop down from the cave ceiling. Climb the ladder and Data Spike the door inside to get into the stash.

Interact with the rock to reveal the vault opening above. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Be sure to also pick up the datapad from outside the door as this will trigger the next set of Jet Kordo quests. It seems as though there are several vaults of his you can find via the Holotracker across worlds.

For your trouble, you'll get the Scoundrel Belt which increases the amount of Grenades and Bacta Vials you can carry as well as increases the Stun Shot recharge rate.

That rounds up our guide on Jet Kordo's Legacy in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our list of tips for making Credits fast or our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.