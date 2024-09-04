Skip to main content

How to complete Jet Kordo's Legacy in Star Wars Outlaws

Here is where to find the Holotracker location

Star Wars Outlaws screenshot of the Holotracker leading to Jet Kordo's Legacy Vault.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft
Kiera Mills avatar
Guide by Kiera Mills Guides Writer
Published on

Looking for Jet Kordo's Legacy in Star Wars Outlaws? After completing 'The Wreck' main quest in Star Wars Outlaws, ND-5 will give Kay a Holotracker containing a treasure map of sorts that leads to a legendary smuggler's score.

Without map markers to help you, it can be easy to get lost straight away when trying to track down Jet Kordo's Legacy. Luckily, we have the treasure location listed below along with all the steps you need to take to complete this quest.

Jet Kordo's Legacy: Holotracker location

When you bring up the Holotracker, you'll notice that the marker is placed near a large rock formation. The largest rock on Toshara is Typhon's Rock within the Lost Steppe region, so it makes sense to start there.

Star Wars Outlaws screenshot of the Holotracker map location near Typhon's Rock on Toshara.
Star Wars Outlaws screenshot of the Holotracker signal which should lead Kay to Jet Kordo's Legacy Vault.
The smuggler symbol is similar to the syndicate sigils in the 'Reputation' menu. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Follow the map image above to a little tower structure west of Typhon's Rock. From here, look for a small rock marked with the smuggler's symbol. Kay will be able to zone in on the tracker from here and follow the frequency to locate the Vault.

Jet Kordo's Vault location

From the rock with the smuggler's symbol, drop down the cliff and make your way towards the makeshift arch southwards. Follow the path forward and you'll notice that it skirts around a cave opening with a little pond. Drop down into the pond and continue through the cave.

Star Wars Outlaws screenshot of the route to Jet Kordo's Legacy Vault on Toshara.
Star Wars Outlaws screenshot of the route to Jet Kordo's Legacy Vault on Toshara.
The Holotracker will beep loudly when you're nearing the rock's vicinity. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

From the cave opening, there will be a little rock with a holodisk slot (walk around the left-side corner where the lamp is). Now, you simply need to interact with this rock and a ladder will drop down from the cave ceiling. Climb the ladder and Data Spike the door inside to get into the stash.

Star Wars Outlaws screenshot of the route to Jet Kordo's Legacy Vault on Toshara.
Star Wars Outlaws screenshot of the map location of Jet Kordo's Legacy Vault on Toshara.
Interact with the rock to reveal the vault opening above. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Be sure to also pick up the datapad from outside the door as this will trigger the next set of Jet Kordo quests. It seems as though there are several vaults of his you can find via the Holotracker across worlds.

For your trouble, you'll get the Scoundrel Belt which increases the amount of Grenades and Bacta Vials you can carry as well as increases the Stun Shot recharge rate.

That rounds up our guide on Jet Kordo's Legacy in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our list of tips for making Credits fast or our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.

