Wondering how to get into Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws? Upon completing the 'False Flag' main questline and returning to Mirogana City, Danka will contact Kay about a high-rollers table of Sabacc.

If you have yet to play the delightful card game in Star Wars Outlaws, now is the perfect time to try it out and make a few Credits in the process. As part of the 'High-Stakes Showdown' quest, you'll need to locate Kaslo's Parlor - where the high-rollers are meeting for a game.

Below we've gone through the Kaslo's Parlor location in Star Wars Outlaws as well as what to do once you get there.

Kaslo's Parlor location

To get into Kaslo's Parlor in Mirogana City you need to get into the back entrance. The front door's security system won't let you pass so you'll need to follow these steps:

Fast travel to the main city entrance, beyond the Stormtrooper checkpoint. Head northwest down the main set of stairs that leads to Makal's Gambling Parlor. At the Sabacc table, turn and walk into the alleyway opposite (southwest). At the end of this alley is a ladder and a grapple point. Grapple across to the platform opposite. Proceed through the door and join the table.

Follow these steps to access the high-roller Sabacc table in Mirogana. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

You'll now be able to enter through the main entrance and return for new games of Sabacc if you wish. The main entrance is located within an alley southwest of the Stormtrooper checkpoint/fast travel point.

How to beat the high-rollers

The key difference at the high-rollers table (besides the increased buy-in fee) is that the players will have 8 chips to start with, so you may find that there are more rounds and the game lasts longer. Otherwise, the AI works the same and the players aren't any better than the usual Sabacc players. It's worth noting that you cannot use Nix to cheat at this table either, so you'll have to rely on luck more.

Remember that the following hands are the best to try for and regular Sabacc beats Sylop Sabacc if it is the same value (for example, a 1 : 1 will beat a 1 : Sylop hand):

Pure Sabacc: Two Sylop cards

1 : 1

1 : Sylop

2 : 2

2 : Sylop

3 : 3

3 : Sylop

Bosnok is mostly all talk. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Imposter cards are always a gamble but sometimes worth it. Say, you have a 1 in your hand and you've been trying to find its pair but you've had no luck. Then you pull an Imposter on the last round. It's usually worth it for the gamble.

You get two dice which is two chances to get a 1 on a roll. Even if you get a 2 you'll only lose the difference in chips so you still might be in for another round and might even win the round if no one else has Sabacc and you have the smallest difference in values.

After beating Bosnok at least once at Sabacc, Danka will get in touch with a continuous quest which will task Kay with rooting out and beating the other high-rollers in the galaxy. You'll also receive 'The Score' vehicle trinket and the prize winnings from the game.

That rounds up our guide on Kaslo's Parlor location in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our list of tips for making Credits fast or our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.