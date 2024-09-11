Should you keep the pearl in Star Wars Outlaws?

Wondering if you should keep the pearl in Star Wars Outlaws? After completing the main Safecracker quest on Kijimi, you'll get a special request from Danka in Star Wars Outlaws.

This starts 'The Broker' questline in which Danka will ask Kay to help her fulfil a contract for the Ashiga Clan. Danka has brokered a sale of a 'Bivalve' between the Pykes and Ashiga but now the Pykes wish to double cross the deal and sell to Crimson Dawn instead.

Within this quest, you'll have the option to keep a pearl or hand it over to either the Ashiga or Crimson Dawn. If you're wondering if you should keep the pearl or not, we have all Broker quest outcomes below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Should you keep the pearl?

After completing 'The Broker' quest and delivering the Bivalve to Danka, she will contact you and ask to meet you at Makal's in Mirogana. Once you speak with her, she will give you the following options regarding the pearl:

Give the pearl to Crimson Dawn: Gain an average amount of reputation with the Ashiga Clan (two green arrows, which is about a fifth of a bar) and a significant amount of reputation with Crimson Dawn (three green arrows).

Gain an average amount of reputation with the Ashiga Clan (two green arrows, which is about a fifth of a bar) and a significant amount of reputation with Crimson Dawn (three green arrows). Give the pearl to the Ashiga Clan: Gain a significant amount of reputation with the Ashiga Clan (three green arrows, which is the equivalent of half a bar).

Gain a significant amount of reputation with the Ashiga Clan (three green arrows, which is the equivalent of half a bar). Keep the pearl: Gain an average amount of reputation with the Ashiga Clan (two green arrows) and have the option to sell the pearl for 2,000 Credits. The pearl is marked as 'safe to sell' with no other purpose.

Check your reputation scores with the syndicates before making this choice. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The best choice here is to give the pearl to Crimson Dawn as you'll earn a good amount of reputation with both clans. However, at the time of this choice, I had already maxed out my reputation with Crimson Dawn so it was more profitable to me to give it to the Ashiga and get even more reputation with them. I don't recommend keeping the pearl as there are many other ways to make credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws and the reputation meter is much more essential in the game.

Below we have a full walkthrough of the entire Broker quest along with other outcomes such as bribing or refusing to bribe the Imperial Officer if you haven't yet reached the pearl decision above.

The Broker quest walkthrough

To initiate the 'Broker' quest you must first complete the main 'Safecracker' quest on Kijimi. Afterwards, either set a course for Toshara via the Trailblazer or go into your journal, hover over the Broker quest and select 'Show on Map'. Then you can travel directly to one of the fast travel points on Toshara and avoid the ship travel sequence and additional cutscenes.

Once you're on Toshara, follow these steps to complete 'The Broker' quest:

Travel to the map marker within the 'Mirage' region of Toshara. At the map marker, climb up the ledge to the north and interact with the indicated rock. Watch the cutscene play out as Kay and ND-5 wait for the other syndicates to show up at the meeting spot. Defeat all the enemies in the clearing. Search the Speeders to the north for a datapad. Speak with ND-5. It transpires that the Pykes weren't double-crossing the Ashiga, they were toying with Crimson Dawn in an effort to make more Credits. The Bivalve is likely located at a nearby Pyke workshop. Travel to the Pyke workshop coordinates northeast of your current location within The Mirage region. Depending on your reputation with the Pykes, you can either freely enter or you'll have to sneak most of the way inside the territory. Once you're at the workshop, make your way up the stairs behind the armorer merchant. Command Nix to hold the lever here and continue through the doors. This will lead you into the restricted section of the workshop. The sniper rifles are to the left of the office entrance. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft The clam or 'Bivalve' is located in the foreman's office. This is located to the left of where you just entered, behind the red door. You can command Nix to steal the clam via the window to the office. You can also command Nix to push the console button to the left of the clam if you want to explore the office yourself. Inside you'll also find some lootable items, a chest and a rack of sniper rifles. Now you have the clam, you'll need to exit the Pyke workshop. Unfortunately, the way you came in is not accessible, so you'll have to exit via the large opening to the southeast. There are plenty of cover spots if you wish to sneak out of the workshop. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft Either sneak or fight your way to the exit. If you want to speedrun this process, I found particular luck with shooting the red canister above the centre of the workshop. In the confusion, you can run through the base pretty easily. Just take the stairs to the left of the office and then shoot two enemies to the left before making your way to the platform outside and shooting the third guard looking out over the horizon. Once you reach the platform leading to the exit, there will be a grapple point indicated by a white and yellow card. Use this to exit the base. Don't swing and leap from it or it'll be an instant death. Instead, drop down using the drop prompt and you'll be okay as long as you heal afterwards. Exit the territory and head to Jaunta's Hope to the southwest of your current location. Now, go inside the Daruda Diner and speak with ND-5 at the bar to initiate a cutscene. Kay will give the clam to Danka and will then be pressured to bribe the Imperial Officer sitting next to her. You'll have the option to either Bribe' or 'Refuse to bribe'. After picking your choice, the quest will complete but not before Kay swipes one of the clam's pearls. Danka will be in touch again and you'll need to meet her at Makal's in Mirogana City.

Should you bribe the Imperial Officer?

It usually costs 200 Credits to bribe a corrupt officer and get your name cleared from the Wanted List. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

If you're wondering if you should bribe the Imperial Officer or not before continuing The Broker quest, we have all outcomes below:

Bribe: Gain 1,000 Credits plus the pearl. Kay will be free to leave the diner.

Gain 1,000 Credits plus the pearl. Kay will be free to leave the diner. Refuse to bribe: Gain 1,500 Credits plus the pearl. Kay will be put on the 'Wanted' list as soon as she exits the diner meaning you'll need to escape an imperial pursuit and possibly clear your name off the Wanted List at a later date. You can do so by interacting with Imperial terminals in space or bribing corrupt officers. If you're caught by the Stormtroopers you'll be arrested and charged 2,000 Credits. Although, you can of course get these back by hacking into Imperial Terminals and stealing the Arrest Credits within.

The best option here is to just bribe the officer. You'll only lose 500 Credits, which isn't actually that much at this point in the Star Wars Outlaws story. It will save you some trouble, although it may hurt Kay's pride in the process.

Whichever option you choose, the quest will end the same with Kay stealing a pearl and Danka requesting she visit her outside Makal's. From there, Danka will reveal that she knows Kay took the pearl but will allow it.

In return, Kay will have the choice of whether to keep the pearl or give it to either Crimson Dawn or the Ashiga Clan. For all outcomes to this choice, see the above pearl choice section.

That rounds up our guide on whether you should keep the pearl or not in Star Wars Outlaws. For more Star Wars Outlaws tips and tricks, check out our guide to all Expert Locations to unlock new skills as quickly as possible or see our guides to the best Trailblazer upgrades and best Speeder upgrades to smooth out your traversal both on and off-world. If you're short on cash, also see our guide to unlocking the black market in Mirogana.