How to make Credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws

Looking to make money fast in Star Wars Outlaws? Star Wars Outlaws is naturally, about becoming a number one Outlaw. Not only will you balance your reputation amongst the four key syndicates, but you'll also steal from them...frequently.

There are many ways to earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws, most of them nefarious. Below we've gathered all the biggest ways to earn money fast in the game and which methods are really worth your time.

The following are the fastest ways you can earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws. Click for each method or scroll to see them all.

Rob syndicate vaults

Each of the three major syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws has a hidden vault deep within their districts. This means you can rob from the Crimson Dawn and Pyke gangs relatively early in the game via their vaults in Mirogana.

Within these vaults are 5,000 Credits as well as custom Speeder paint schemes to represent the different factions. Be cautioned though, to rob these vaults you'll need to obtain three keycards for each one. These keycards are usually scattered throughout different gang territories and you'll have to do some deep sneaking.

1 of 6 Attribution Just make sure you don't get caught in these areas or you'll get kicked out and your reputation lowered.

You can make your life a lot easier by ensuring you have a 'Good' reputation from the syndicate you're planning on robbing. This will give you better access to their compounds and minimise the amount of thugs you need to get past.

You can get the keycard locations by hacking into the terminals next to each vault. The location of the Crimson Dawn and Pyke vaults is indicated in the images above. To access the Crimson Dawn's you'll need to get to the landing pad in their base and travel through an air duct. For the Pyke's, hack into a vent within the alleyway next to the vault on the map.

Fathier races

Fathier races can earn you over 200 Credits apiece depending on your bet. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Speaking of syndicate vaults in Star Wars Outlaws, usually there is a data pad near these vaults that offers intel on the Fathier races. You can use this intel to place a big bet, winning rigged games in the process. If you then return to the vaults, the datapads 'reset' offering a new chance to profit from the system.

These races are virtual tables, found in most gambling dens. You simply bet on a Fathier horse and wait to see if your pick wins the race. You can earn a few hundred Credits at a time if you pick wisely (make sure you check the energy gauge of each Fathier, their age and their past performance in races).

'Well rested' horses with green gauges tend to perform the best. But, of course, you can make an assured bet if you have gathered the aforementioned intel first.

Sabbac

You can command Nix to cheat for you when playing Sabbac. They will tell you what opponents have in their hands. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Sabbac is a popular card game throughout the galaxy and chances are, you'll encounter at least one Sabbac table per city or settlement you visit. The first game you'll likely see is within the market district of Mirogana.

This particular table has a 50 Credit buy-in and only a 150 Credit reward pot. It may seem easy to ignore Sabbac to begin with but this is a mistake. The game isn't too hard to get to grips with and if you play enough, you'll be invited to high-roller tables where the jackpot is much larger.

I recommend using the lower-stakes table to practise. If you follow Danka's main questline, once you complete the 'New Tricks' and 'False Flag' quests, Danka will give you intel regarding a high-roller table which will lead you to others off-world. Plus, the game is actually really fun once you know what you're doing so it's worth a go anyway.

Syndicate contracts

Contract Broker locations can be accessed via your terminal in the Trailblazer. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Once you complete the 'New Tricks' and 'False Flag' main quests, you'll unlock the ability to pick up contracts from brokers throughout the galaxy. These contracts vary in rewards depending on how difficult they are or how dangerous. You can usually get a few hundred Credits a piece and simultaneously you can improve your reputation with the syndicates by taking them on.

I quickly targeted contracts that required me to sneak into the various bases. As I worked up a 'Good' reputation with each gang, these contracts became incredibly easy as I freely walked around their bases and only sneaked in the limited access areas.

This was a quick way to not only make Credits but also improve my reputation with all syndicates, making my traversal in different regions much easier. The top contract brokers in Mirogana are Danka (in Makal's bar, she offers contracts for all syndicates), Eleera outside the Crimson Dawn district entrance, and Roba Barev who is located within the Pyke cardroom.

Imperial Terminals

You can revisit Imperial Terminals after a few days to steal again. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

There are various Imperial Outposts throughout Mirogana that you can access. They are usually small towers with a couple of Stormtrooper guards outside and one on the roof. Sneak past these and within the tower is a computer you can hack to collect 'arrest' Credits.

If you succeed the hack but fail to get the hack over the red line you'll get a few hundred Credits apiece. If, however, you successfully hack the terminal above the red line you'll get over 2,000 Credits. Plus, these terminals reset so you can steal from the same ones multiple times.

Flog goods

Always wait to sell goods to merchants with favourable opinions of you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

You'll pick up many valuables as you explore different syndicate and imperial camps. These goods are often marked as 'safe to sell' and can be sold to any merchant. To make an optimal profit, however, you should wait and sell your goods to syndicate merchants you have a good reputation with. You'll get a better price for them and you'll also receive a discount on their goods too.

Complete quests

It pays to be nosey. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Thisis a no-brainer, but you can earn a good amount of Credits by simply following the main questline and picking up side quests too. Look to the top right corner of your screen. When travelling it will sometimes turn yellow and flash with an 'opportunities nearby' message.

When this happens, there is usually a sidequest to pick up in the area. Sometimes these quests, or 'intel' as they're known in-game, can only be picked up if you acquire the information sneakily. That being said, make sure you lean on bars and eavesdrop on patrons when you get the opportunity. This almost always leads to a loot location on your map.

Petty thievery

This is how Nix earns their keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Don't forget the ace up your sleeve - Nix. At any point on your travels, you can command Nix to steal from civilians, Stormtroopers and syndicate thugs. Simply execute the prompt to 'Steal' when in Nix mode (with the Q key).

Nix can perform a wide array of commands and has no qualms with pilfering a few Credits off an unsuspecting guard or two.

That rounds up our guide on making money in Star Wars Outlaws.