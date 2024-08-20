Looking for the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Star Wars Outlaws? Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch on 30th August and promises to put players into the rogueish boots of Kay Vess, an outlaw within the Star Wars universe, joined by faithful furry companion Nix and the enforcer droid ND-5.

If you're gung-ho to try the new adventure for yourself and settle contracts with your favourite crimelords in the galaxy, you'll need to know if your PC can handle the game smoothly. Below, we have both the minimum and recommended system requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws on PC as well as more information on the PC version of the game and what it includes.

Star Wars Outlaws minimum requirements on PC

Here are the minimum requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws on PC:

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 Graphics: GEFORCE GTX 1660 6GB, AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB, INTEL ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)

GEFORCE GTX 1660 6GB, AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB, INTEL ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON) CPU: INTEL CORE i7-8700K, AMD RYZEN 5 3600

INTEL CORE i7-8700K, AMD RYZEN 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 65 GB SSD

65 GB SSD Visual settings: 1080P / 30 FPS / Low preset with upscaler set to quality

Contrary to recent game releases, the recommended and minimum storage size for Star Wars Outlaws is reasonable enough. The main thing to take away from this spec list is if you're happy with 1080p at 30 fps. Given the space 'dogfights' and blaster fights showcased across various Star Wars Outlaws trailers, this may be a bit of a stretch for smooth-sailing gameplay.

If premium graphics are important to you and you're not willing to persist with a 30 fps, look to the recommended specifications below.

Star Wars Outlaws recommended requirements on PC

Here are the recommended requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws on PC:

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 Graphics: GEFORCE RTX 3060 TI 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 12G

GEFORCE RTX 3060 TI 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 12G CPU: INTEL CORE i5-10400, AMD RYZEN 5 5600X

INTEL CORE i5-10400, AMD RYZEN 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 65 GB SSD

65 GB SSD Visual settings: 1080P / 60 FPS / High preset with upscaler set to quality

Thanks to the Star Wars Outlaws PC gameplay trailer (released on 17, August) we got a good look at what the game will look like with the recommended specs. That's to say, the game has been optimised for Intel 14th gen processors, the latest and best GPUs on the market currently. The game has ray tracing features which greatly affect reflections and textures and 16:9 display options.

Essentially, the better your CPU the better the performance will be on your PC. If you're wanting to get up to 4k resolution with 60 frames per second, see the below specs for both high and ultra settings.

Requirements for high performance

Here are the high requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws on PC:

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 65 GB SSD

65 GB SSD Graphics: GEFORCE RTX 4070 12GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

GEFORCE RTX 4070 12GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB CPU: INTEL CORE i5-11600K, AMD RYZEN 7 5800X

INTEL CORE i5-11600K, AMD RYZEN 7 5800X Visual settings: 1440p / 60 FPS / High Preset with Upscaler Set to Quality

Requirements for ultra performance

Here are the ultra requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws on PC:

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 65 GB SSD

65 GB SSD Graphics: GEFORCE RTX 4080 16GB, AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB

GEFORCE RTX 4080 16GB, AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB CPU: INTEL CORE i7-12700K, AMD RYZEN 7 5800X3D

INTEL CORE i7-12700K, AMD RYZEN 7 5800X3D Visual settings: 4k / 60 FPS / Ultra Preset with Upscaler Set to Quality

That rounds up our guide on the recommended and minimum requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws on PC. If you're eager for the game and want to know more about it, check out Edwin's experience playing the Star Wars Outlaws preview.